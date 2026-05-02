More Stories
Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu breaks a tackle by Dafydd Jenkins of Exeter. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
bound for bilbao

Brilliant Ulster beat Exeter to reach Challenge Cup final

The northern province will meet Montpellier or Dragons in the decider.
7.26pm, 2 May 2026
8

Ulster 29

Exeter 12

ULSTER HAVE BEATEN Exeter Chiefs 29-12 to reach the Challenge Cup final.

More to follow.

Author
View 8 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
8 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie