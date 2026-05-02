Gyokeres on the double as Arsenal strengthen Premier League title bid

Arsenal 3

Fulham 0

VIKTOR GYOKERES SCORED twice as Arsenal sent out an emphatic Premier League title warning to Manchester City with a 3-0 victory against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka, making his first start since Arsenal lost to City in the Carabao Cup final on March 22, was the architect, laying on Gyokeres’ ninth-minute opener before he then doubled his side’s advantage with five minutes of the opening period left.

Gyokeres increased Arsenal’s tally to three prior to the interval when he headed home Leandro Trossard’s cross in first-half stoppage time.

The Gunners now lead City by six points, with a better goal difference of four having played two matches more.

Pep Guardiola’s side are up against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and then at home to Brentford before Arsenal’s next league outing against relegation-threatened West Ham, a week on Sunday.

Arsenal have been a bundle of nerves at the Emirates for much of the calendar year as they chase their first league title in 22 years.

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But here the shackles were off as Mikel Arteta’s men delivered possibly their best first-half performance of the season to breathe fresh impetus into their stuttering championship chase.

Saka has been sorely missed with an Achilles injury and, after two substitute appearances, the England international was unleashed from the start here. And his impact was felt within the opening nine minutes.

Arsenal’s short free-kick appeared to be going nowhere, but after he received the ball from Myles Lewis-Skelly, Saka cut back on his left foot to leave Raul Jimenez on the Emirates turf.

Jimenez’s sudden exit from the act allowed Saka to play a slide-rule pass across the six-yard box and Gyokeres could not miss.

A week ago against Newcastle, Arsenal opened their account in the ninth minute, too, only to be struck down by crippling anxiety and a departure of composure.

However, this was a different team altogether – perhaps one buoyed by their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Fulham were prisoners in their own half and Riccardo Calafiori looked to have landed Arsenal a well-deserved two-goal lead after 29 minutes only for VAR to intervene – the defender having strayed offside.

Arsenal needed a second, not only with goal difference to play a possibly decisive role in this title race, but to allay any doubt they would not take all three points. And Saka delivered in the 40th minute.

Eberechi Eze’s exquisite pass found Gyokeres in the right-hand channel and he dissected two Fulham defenders to reach Saka, with the England man seeing off Bernd Leno at his near post.

The Emirates was still celebrating when Trossard was afforded the freedom of north London to race unopposed to the Fulham area before he crossed for Gyokeres who headed back across Leno to complete his brace.

With Arsenal’s second leg with Atletico here on Tuesday in mind, Saka was replaced at the interval and Gyokeres might have had his hat-trick on the hour mark only for Leno to stand firm.

Gyokeres was soon withdrawn and Declan Rice, too – a luxury that Arteta may not have foreseen before kick-off.

David Raya saved well from Timothy Castagne and one-time Arsenal youngster, Emile Smith Rowe, rippled the side netting. Calafiori’s header from Madueke’s corner then crashed off the crossbar.

There would be no fourth for the hosts, but with just three games left – against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace – Arsenal have renewed hope of winning their first title since 2004. The onus is now on City to see how long they remain there.