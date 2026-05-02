Dublin take down Leinster champions Louth with 10-point win and advance to final

Dublin 0-20

Louth 0-10

Paul Keane reports from O’Moore Park

WE DIDN’T SEE this one coming although perhaps we should have, it is 1973 since Dublin lost a Leinster SFC game to Louth after all.

Cormac Costello fired 10 points this time as a previously struggling Dublin reminded us all that rumours of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.

In what will go down as the biggest win yet of the Ger Brennan era – even if the Dubs boss was missing on the evening due to suspension – the Sky Blues led virtually from pillar to post in front of 10,312 in Portlaoise.

They were underdogs in some outlets and fielded without captain Con O’Callaghan, along with the likes of former All-Star Colm Basquel, Lee Gannon and Eoin Murchan due to injuries.

Luke Breathnach seals the deal for the Dubs as they enjoyed a comprehensive win over reigning Leinster Champs to book their place in this year's final! 👏#DUBVLOU match clips courtesy of @AIB_GAA. pic.twitter.com/OdVX4iQbeh — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 2, 2026

But they still dominated and built on a two-point half time lead with nine points in a row at one stage in the second half to kill off holders Louth long before full time.

It was a win against the head as Dublin had struggled past Wicklow after being relegated from Division 1 but they showed real quality this time and will be favourites ahead of a Leinster final against Kildare or Westmeath.

All is not lost for a Louth side coping with various injuries themselves and they will still have an opportunity to atone in the All-Ireland series.

Gavin Devlin’s crew never really got going and blasted 13 wides across the 70 or so minutes, as well as four score attempts that dropped short in the crucial second half.

Aside from Costello, Paddy Small impressed for Dublin with four points while there was a sound defensive effort overall and scores from rookie performers Nathan Doran and Charlie McMorrow.

There was drama before the throw-in as Louth made a whopping six alterations from the published team sheet.

Jinking and weaving his way through it's another score for Dublin's Cormac Costello 🤌 #DUBVLOU match clips courtesy of @AIB_GAA pic.twitter.com/oSTGvVXHDQ — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 2, 2026

Five of those appeared pre-planned as former All-Star Craig Lennon, Tadhg McDonnell, James Maguire, Ciarán Downey and Ryan Burns were all drafted in.

But the injury sustained in the warmup that forced defender Daire Nally out was a late curveball thrown at the Louth management.

Maybe it was all those changes, maybe it was the weight of chasing a first Championship win over Dublin in 53 years or maybe it was simply Dublin’s powerful start, but Louth looked tense.

Conor Grimes grabbed a point after just 17 seconds but Louth only added one more, from Sam Mulroy, before the game was 24 minutes old.

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Mulroy forced one effort which didn’t seem to be on and Tadhg McDonnell winced as he blasted two of the team’s six first half wides.

Dublin made late changes too, drafting in Theo Clancy for his first activity of the year along with Sean MacMahon at the back, while Costello replaced captain O’Callaghan.

Losing King Con was always going to sting but it wasn’t evident as they hit Louth hard and early, forcing big turnovers on Mulroy, Grimes and goalkeeper Niall McDonnell to create a series of good chances.

Dublin weren’t flattered to lead 0-7 to 0-2 after 22 minutes as Small also blasted a good goal chance wide after intercepting a Louth kick-out.

McMorrow, starting just his second Championship game, scored a brace of points in the first half, the same as Costello.

Killian McGinnis, one of Dublin’s better performers in the unconvincing quarter-final win over Wicklow, was a constant outlet for long deliveries down to the right corner.

Dublin certainly seemed to have a plan but they were powerless to prevent Louth reeling off four points to haul themselves back into the game.

Ryan Burns ignited the Louth crowd when he hoisted a terrific two-pointer and with Dara McDonnell and Mulroy adding singles, it was game on again with Dublin just two clear at half time, 0-8 to 0-6.

Dublin jumped back on the gas after the restart, Small with a point from a sumptuous sideline kick and McGinnis smashing a shot off the bar.

Lennon and Burns had shots blocked at the other end for Louth as the intensity levels spiked.

But it was Dublin that looked calmest in the eye of the storm as they tagged on a series of unanswered points, nine in all, to put real daylight between the teams.

Their ball handling was on point as they retained possession for long spells and probed for openings, like the one that led to a 49th minute Costello two-pointer.

They intercepted another Louth kick-out for a Small point and when Louth defender Donal McKenny was pulled for overcarrying, resulting in a tap over free for Costello, Dublin led 0-16 to 0-8.

It was starting to feel a lot like the old days as Dublin turned the screw and played the game on their terms.

Ciarán Kilkenny was tossing it around, Niall Scully was linking up the play and Small got an ovation for his display when he came off in the final quarter.

But Costello was their main man and confidently picked off six points in a row at one stage as the Louth challenge wilted.

Dublin scorers: Cormac Costello 0-10 (1 tp, 0-3f), Paddy Small 0-4 (0-1 s/l), Charlie McMorrow 0-2, Nathan Doran 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1, Brian Howard 0-1, Luke Breathnach 0-1.

Louth scorers: Sam Mulroy 0-3 (0-2 45), Ryan Burns 0-2 (1 tp), Dara McDonnell 0-2, Conor Grimes 0-1, Emmet Carolan 0-1, Kieran McArdle 0-1.

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DUBLIN

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)

23. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes)

3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)

17. Seán MacMahon (Raheny)

6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala)

7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala)

9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)

11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

26. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

SUBS

5. Tom Lahiff (St Judes) for McMorrow (55)

25. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St Johns) for Small (61)

20. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis) for Kilkenny (70)

LOUTH

1. Niall McDonnell (St Fechins)

5. Emmett Carolan (Newtown Blues)

3. Dermot Campbell (Dreadnots)

2. Donal McKenny (Ardee St Marys)

24. Tadhg McDonnell (Ardee St Marys)

6. Dara McDonnell (Naomh Mairtin)

22. Craig Lennon (St Mochtas)

23. James Maguire (Carrickmacross)

9. Conor Early (Na Fianna)

10. Paul Mathews (St Fechins)

11. Sam Mulroy (Naomh Mairtin – Captain)

12. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets)

20. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues)

14. Conall McCaul (St Josephs)

17. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)

SUBS

15. Kieran McArdle (St Brides) for McCaul (h/t)

8. Tommy Durnin (Westerns) for Grimes (41)

7. Conall McKeever (Clan Na Gael) for Maguire (49)

21. Leonard Gray (St Patricks) for Tadhg McDonnell (55)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).

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