Galway United come from behind against Peamount to maintain perfect start

Galway United 2

Peamount United 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

TITLE-CHASING GALWAY UNITED remained perfect with six wins out of six, earning an impressive come-from-behind win at home to a quality Peamount side.

And it was the third time already this season in which the hosts have had to do so, as Eleanor Ryan-Doyle had the Peas in front early on but Emma Doherty’s sixth of the season levelled just before the break. Aoibheann Costello proved the match-winner less than 10 minutes after the restart to retain her side’s spot at the top of the table.

Following a very even opening quarter hour in which the visitors’ relentless pressing disrupted the table toppers building from the back, it was the Peas who broke the deadlock and an exquisite finish.

Having eventually received the ball from a quick corner, Abbie Tuthill played a perfectly weighted ball over the top to find skipper Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, who got in behind with some sharp movement and, facing the daunting Amanda McQuillan, kept her cool to poke the ball through the keeper’s legs.

It could have been 2-0 moments later when the imperious Aisling Spillane rose like a salmon in a crowded area, but was unlucky to see her header come off the bar and away to safety from a dangerous in-swinging corner.

But just before the half-hour mark, the unbeaten home side equalised with an outstanding cross and finish. Amy Madden showed great feet to keep the ball under serious pressure and somehow dug out a pinpoint cross to find her side’s all-time top scorer, Emma Doherty, who took her overall tally to 22 with a brilliant header into the bottom corner.

In a thrilling end-to-end battle, both sides continued to play football of the highest order despite the blustery, swirling winds as the game continued at relentless pace.

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Both sides exchanged good chances before the break. Firstly goal scorer Doherty, full of confidence from her hattrick at Turner’s cross last week, delivered a dangerous cross from the left that Amy Mahon failed to gather. Madden reacted quickest to the loose ball but saw her tame shot come off her own player in the shape of Aoibheann Donnelly.

Sorcha Melia was next to break the offside trap, but as she approached the edge of the box, and under pressure from a recovering Galway backline, just dragged her left-footed effort wide of the far post.

The Tribeswomen started the second half like a house on fire, forcing two early corners before taking the lead minutes after the restart. Again, it was Doherty doing the damage down the left before crossing onto the penalty spot. Dearbhaile Beirne looked to take a touch before Aoibheann Costello appeared out of nowhere to steal the ball with one touch and flick the ball with her left foot into the top corner.

Desperate to find an equaliser, the visitors called on another striker with Antea Guvo being introduced for Aoife O’Connor who took a heavy knock towards the end of the first half.

Despite their best efforts in the tension-filled ending, the visitors just couldn’t find, create or sustain a bout of pressure as the hosts proved just too strong, seeing out the last few minutes to reinforce their status as serious challengers to Athlone Town’s crown.

Galway United: Amanda McQuillan; Aoibheann Costello, Niamh Cotter, Remini Tillotson, Lucy Jane Grant; Niamh Farrelly, Isabella Beletic; Aoibheann Donnelly (Ava Mullins, 78’), Emma Doherty (Anna McGough, 90+2’), Amy Madden (Kate Thompson, 61’); Ceola Bergin

Subs not used: Nicole Nix, Lynsey McKey, Cara Griffin, Roma McLoughlin, Heather Loomes, Eve Dossen

Peamount United: Amy Mahon: Abbie Tuthill, Meabh Russell, Della Doherty; Dearbhaile Beirne, Mary Phillips, Aisling Spillane, Sophie Byrne (Ciara O’Neill, 81’), Aoife O’Connor (Antea Guvo, 63’); Sorcha Melia, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle

Subs not used: Ciara Glackin, Kaitlyn Delahunty, Mia McGonnell, Kate O’Dowd, Ruby Gallagher

Referee: Eric Eaton

WLOI Premier Division results