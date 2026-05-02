Joy for Irish trio as Ipswich secure Premier League promotion

Championship results on Saturday:

Blackburn 0-1 Leicester

Bristol City 2-0 Stoke

Derby 1-2 Sheffield United

Hull 2-1 Norwich

Ipswich 3-0 QPR

Millwall 2-0 Oxford

Portsmouth 1-1 Birmingham

Preston 1-3 Southampton

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 West Brom

Swansea 3-1 Charlton

Watford 0-4 Coventry

Wrexham 2-2 Middlesbrough

IPSWICH SECURED AN immediate return to the Premier League as they beat QPR 3-0 on Saturday to hold off the challenge of Millwall as Hollywood-backed Wrexham missed out on the play-offs.

The Tractor Boys had the destiny of second place in the Championship in their own hands, and two goals in the opening 10 minutes from George Hirst and Jaden Philogene allowed the party to start early at Portman Road.

Ireland international Kasey McAteer rounded off victory five minutes from time as Ipswich joined Coventry in the top flight next season.

Ipswich struggled last season on their return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, but will hope that experience serves them better for the challenge ahead.

Despite winning just four of their 38 league games last season, the club have been rewarded for keeping faith with Kieran McKenna.

The former Manchester United assistant boss has now led the club to three promotions in four campaigns.

“This has probably been the hardest one, if I’m honest, so it means an awful lot,” said McKenna.

“We’ve had to try and rebuild this team under difficult circumstances, and you know everyone’s stuck at it. I think we deserve to be where we are today.”

Ipswich’s cruise to victory spoiled Millwall’s hopes of promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 1990.

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The Lions did their job by beating Oxford 2-0 to secure third place and will meet Hull for the first leg of their play-off semi-final on Friday.

Wrexham were denied the shot at a fourth consecutive promotion under the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in agonising fashion.

The Welsh side were held 2-2 at home by Middlesbrough, allowing Hull to leapfrog them into sixth thanks to a 2-1 win over Norwich.

Southampton are the favourites to also bounce straight back to the top tier in the play-offs after a 19-game unbeaten league run.

A 3-1 win over Preston lifted the Saints up to fourth and secured home advantage for the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough.

Derby’s hopes of climbing into the top six were dashed by a 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield United.

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation to the third tier was confirmed way back in February, but there was double cause for celebration for the Owls on the final day.

They beat West Brom 2-1 to win for the first time since September and end the season on zero points after an 18-point deduction.

The completion of a takeover by US consortium Arise Capital Partners was also announced at Hillsborough, allowing the club to avoid a potential 15-point penalty for next season.

Champions Coventry ended the season on 95 points after Frank Lampard’s men thrashed Watford 4-0.