Jon Daly leaves Waterford after winless 13-game start

WATERFORD HAVE ANNOUNCED the departure of manager Jon Daly after a series of disappointing results for the club.

The Dubliner’s assistant, Richard Foster, has also left.

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The Blues are at the bottom of the Premier Division table and favourites for relegation, after picking up only five points from their opening 13 games, as they still await their first win of the season.

Last night’s 1-0 defeat by Shamrock Rovers prompted the club to take action.

Daly, who previously managed in the League of Ireland with St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk, was only appointed Waterford boss last November, after a disappointing 2025 season left them needing to beat Bray Wanderers in a playoff to avoid dropping out of the top flight.

Last season’s turbulent campaign saw two managerial departures, with both Keith Long and John Coleman leaving Waterford, the latter lasting only four months at the helm.

“We would like to thank Jon and Richard for their efforts whilst at the club and wish them well for the future,” a club statement added.

“First-team coaches Brian Murphy and David Breen will take control of the side for Monday’s game against Dundalk at the RSC.”