Scott Parker leaves as Burnley boss following Premier League relegation

SCOTT PARKER HAS left his position as head coach of Burnley by mutual consent following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Burnley said in a statement that Parker and the board had “agreed that his time at Turf Moor would conclude” following one season back in the English top division.

Parker led the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League last year, but this season has been a struggle, with the team winning just four league games in total.

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They were relegated earlier this month after a 1-0 home defeat by Manchester City, following Wolves back into the Championship.

Former England midfielder Parker, 45, said in a statement on the club’s website that it had been an “immense privilege” to lead Burnley.

“I have enjoyed every moment of our journey together, but feel that now is the right time for both parties to move in a different direction,” he said.

“I reflect back with great pride on what we achieved during my time at the club, especially our unforgettable promotion season in 2024/25, and it was a true honour to lead this team into the Premier League.”

The club said Parker’s assistant, Mike Jackson, would take charge for the club’s four remaining Premier League fixtures, beginning with Friday’s match at Leeds United.

It said the process of appointing a new permanent head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season had begun.

– © AFP 2026