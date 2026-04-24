Ulster heavily rotate side for Munster battle

ULSTER WILL FIELD a heavily rotated team in Saturday evening’s clash vs Munster, with big games against Exeter, Stormers and Glasgow Warriors approaching.

Five Academy talents have been named in Richie Murphy’s squad to travel to Thomond Park. Trio James McKillop, Tom Brigg, and Aitzol Arenzana-King are set to make their senior debuts from the start.

In the front row, Eric O’Sullivan starts at loosehead prop alongside hooker James McCormick and tighthead prop Bryan O’Connor who makes his first senior Ulster start.

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Harry Sheridan and Charlie Irvine start together in the second row. In a new back row trio, McKillop and Brigg are joined by Lorcan McLoughlin.

Scrum-half Conor McKee partners Jake Flannery at half-back, while Ben Carson starts at inside centre alongside Ethan McIlory.

Ben Moxham makes his first senior start since November 2023 on the left wing, with Arenzana-King playing off the right. Michael Lowry is named at full-back and will captain the province for the first time in a competitive match.

ULSTER TEAM:

1. Eric O’Sullivan (134)

2. James McCormick (16)

3. Bryan O’Connor (4)

4. Harry Sheridan (58)

5. Charlie Irvine (10)

6. James McKillop

7. Tom Brigg

8. Lorcan McLoughlin (3)

9. Conor McKee (19)

10. Jake Flannery (36)

11. Ben Moxham (40)

12. Ben Carson (19)

13. Ethan McIlroy (73)

14. Aitzol Arenzana-King

15. Michael Lowry (C) (131)

Replacements:

16. John Andrew (136)

17. Callum Reid (34)

18. Tom McAllister (2)

19. Joe Hopes (10)

20. Marcus Rea (58)

21. David Shanahan (103)

22. James Humphreys (7)

23. Jonny Scott (1)