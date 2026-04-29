Kildare book Leinster U20 final date with Louth as Tyrone complete Ulster three-in-a-row

GAA Results

Leinster U20 Football Semi-final:

Meath 2-15 Kildare 1-20

Ulster U20 Football Final:

Monaghan 0-22 Tyrone 4-19

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Paul Keane reports from Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge

KILDARE ARE THROUGH to their first Dalata Hotel Group Leinster U-20 football final in three seasons and they can thank Jimmy Lynch for that.

The Clogherinkoe attacker was the difference on the evening as Niall Cronin’s crew overcame a slow start to see off last year’s finalists.

There were strong contributions too from Liam Kenny and Colm Moran while Kildare will feel they edged the midfield battle on their way to a final clash with holders Louth.

There was drama late on as Kildare, leading by four points with five minutes to go, coughed up a two-pointer and then a single to powerful Meath forward Cian Commons.

But the visitors couldn’t get any closer than a point to Kildare in the closing stages as the Lilywhites’ ability to get scores that little bit easier on the evening ultimately edged the game for them.

Meath signposted their goal threat beforehand by topping Group 1 with 11 goals in three games to get to the last four.

And Cathal Ó Bric’s side needed just 13 minutes to make it a neat dozen goals for the Championship when Colin Scanlon found the net.

Paul Hennessy delivered the high ball in and centre-back Scanlon rose highest to redirect the ball over the line.

Meath led by 1-4 to 0-2 at that stage and couldn’t haven’t asked for a better opening quarter.

But they only added three more points for the half as Kildare, playing with the significant breeze, came alive in the second quarter.

Ronan Kelly was their danger man having scored 3-16 in their three games beforehand but didn’t escape Cillian Yore for a score from play.

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They still had potent attackers in Lynch, who sniped 0-6 in the opening half, as well as Kenny and Daniel Colbert.

Kildare finished the half with four points in a row, from Evan Boyle, Kenny, Colbert and Lynch, to take a deserved 0-12 to 1-7 interval lead.

They won the third quarter as well thanks in the main to Lynch’s 40th minute goal from a penalty after a foul on Calum Keaveny.

With 47 minutes on the clock, Kildare were 1-16 to 2-8 up, Cormac O’Donoghue’s goal for Meath just about keeping them in the contest.

Commons did his best to reel in Kildare late on but it would have been a smash and grab and late Lilies points from Athy star Moran and Lynch propelled them through to the decider.

13 Nóim@monaghangaa 0-06 (6)@TyroneGAALive 1-01 (4)



Shea McDermott le hurchar !!



McDermott with a rocket to put two between the sides !!@GAA_BEO #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/pgTrOhJZ1T — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Tyrone have completed an Ulster U20 three-in-a-row after a four-goal blitz against Monaghan in the final.

The challengers made a strong start as they ran into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead in the opening quarter. But the holders hit the net three times in the opening half through Shea McDermott, Conor Devlin and Aodhán Quinn to give Tyrone a 3-11 to 0-11 lead at half-time.

17 Nóim@monaghangaa 0-08 (8)@TyroneGAALive 2-03 (9)



Conor Devlin le cúl álainn aonar🔥



Devlin cuts through the heart of the Monaghan defence @GAA_BEO #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/F5kwxEX58t — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 29, 2026

Monaghan fought back in the second-half and a Max Maguire two-pointer helped reduce the gap to three inside the closing 10 minutes. But Tyrone held on to defend their crown as Darragh Donaghy provided their fourth goal to help seal the win.

Tyrone, who are also back-to-back All-Ireland champions, will now prepare to meet the Leinster champions on Wednesday May 13th.

27 Nóim@monaghangaa 0-10 (10)@TyroneGAALive 2-08 (14)



Tír Eoghan ag déanamh damáiste ar an mbriseadh 🏐



Tyrone blitz Monaghan on the counter, what a goal !@GAA_BEO #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/5Mgst42e8A — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 29, 2026

Kildare scorers: Jimmy Lynch 1-8 (1-0 pen, 1 tp, 0-2f, 0-1 45), Liam Kenny 0-3, Colm Moran 0-3, Daniel Colbert 0-2, Ronan Kelly 0-1 (0-1f), Liam Kelly 0-1, Evan Boyle 0-1, Ruaidhrí Lawlor 0-1.

Meath scorers: Colin Scanlon 1-1, Cormac O’Donoghue 1-0, John Harkin 0-6 (2 tpf, 0-2f), Cian Commons 0-4 ((1 tp), Ben Corkery 0-1, Cormac O’Donoghue 0-1, Stephen Cahill 0-1, Cormac Smith 0-1.

KILDARE

1. Charlie Carroll (Eadestown)

7. Ben Ryan (Round Towers – Joint Captain), 6. Finn Dowling (Kilcock), 4. Senan Gallagher (St Laurence’s)

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2. Cian McKevitt (Naas), 3. Liam Kelly (Milltown), 5. Calum Keaveny (Athy)

8. Evan Boyle (Carbury),9. Ruaidhrí Lawlor (St Laurence’s)

10. Daniel Colbert (Clane), 11. Colm Moran (Athy – Joint Captain), 12. Jimmy Lynch (Clogherinkoe)

21. Liam Kenny (Naas), 14. Euan Cowzer (Naas), 15. Ronan Kelly (Athy)

SUBS

20. Harry Redmond (Sarsfields) for Keaveny (47)

22. Luke Murray (Celbridge) for Cowzer (47)

23. Rob Murray (Naas) for Kenny (51)

19. Cian Keaveny (Athy) for Lynch (63)

MEATH

1. Finn Moore (Rathkenny)

2. Cillian Yore (St Ultan’s), 3. Sam Jordan (Na Fianna), 4. Shane Callaghan (Gaeil Colmcille)

5. Cormac Smith (Clann na nGael), 6. Colin Scanlon (Seneschalstown), 7. Kyle O’Brien (St Colmcilles)

8. Michael McIvor (St Vincent’s – Captain), 9. Paul Hennessy (Oldcastle)

10. Eoin McCrudden (St Peter’s, Dunboyne), 11. John Harkin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne), 12. Stephen Cahill (Dunsany)

13. Ben Corkery (Clann na nGael), 14. Cian Commons (Seneschalstown), 15. Cormac O’Donoghue (St Colmcilles)

SUBS

21. Adam Ducie (Ratoath) for McIvor (37)

23. Seán Delaney (St Peter’s, Dunboyne) for McCrudden (41)

17. Ciarán O’Hare (Rathkenny) for O’Brien (47)

22. Pat Crawley (Oldcastle) for Corkery (52)

24. Evan Kelly (Donaghmore Ashbourne) for Cahill (58)

Referee: James Foley (Carlow).

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