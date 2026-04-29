Adare households 'absolutely delighted' after free Ryder Cup tickets issued

RESIDENTS OF ADARE in Co Limerick have been offered free tickets for the Ryder Cup, which is being held in Adare Manor in September 2027.

Many households received a letter informing them of the offer of two complimentary tickets, which can be redeemed for any of the days of the event.

Prices for admission for a tournament day started at €499, a giant leap from the €260 charged to get in the gates in Rome in 2023.

A letter to residents from chief Ryder Cup officer Richard Atkinson acknowledged the construction phase and event delivery will have an impact on daily life in the village and thanked residents, businesses and community groups for their cooperation.

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It said the Ryder Cup has ring-fenced a certain number of tickets each day for residents, which will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

‘Surprised’

“The people in the village are absolutely delighted,” local Fianna Fáil councillor Bridie Collins told The Journal.

She described the free tickets as a “brilliant, generous offer”.

“The offer surprised residents of the village, they’re really grateful and delighted,” she added. “It starts the whole excitement process and ramped it up to 100.”

Collins said the event will cause a “huge amount of disruption” for locals. She thinks Adare village will be largely pedestrianised for the event, while roads impacted by park-and-pay facilities will be busy from early in the morning once the Ryder Cup starts.

“It’s great to know the inconvenience of residents is being considered,” she said.

Local Fine Gael councillor Stephen Keary said he is very happy the Ryder Cup has extended the offer to locals of Adare.

“I’m delighted they are being considered for a small token,” he told The Journal.

Written by Sophie Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie