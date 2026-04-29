Blow for Westmeath as star forward Luke Loughlin ruled out of Leinster semi-final

THE WESTMEATH FOOTBALLERS have been dealt a blow ahead of their Leinster SFC semi-final against Kildare this Sunday, as star forward Luke Loughlin has been ruled out with a serious hamstring injury.

A spokesperson for Westmeath GAA confirmed the news to The 42 this evening while Loughlin has also explained the severity of his injury in a post on Instagram.

Loughlin, who scored six crucial points in Westmeath’s shock win over Meath, says he is unlikely to play football again this year and will require surgery for his injury.

Westmeath, who are aiming to return to the Leinster final for the first time since 2016, would also be guaranteed a place in the Sam Maguire competition if they prevail against Kildare.

“The comeback will always be greater than the setback.

“Last football post for a while I promise.

“So today I got news that I more than likely won’t play sport again this year, never mind with Westmeath! I have a grade 4C hamstring tear and tendon rupture and I’ll need surgery which I found out is not good.

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“To think last night I had it in my head I was going to try and feature at the weekend.

“Injuries are definitely a part of sport but I suppose why I am posting this is firstly I’m grateful that my setback is in sport and not my personal life, I didn’t relapse and I still have my overall health thank god. I’ve also never been hurt before long term in sport so it was going to happen eventually.

“All you can do is stay positive and win the battle the voice in you’re head do that and you’re half way there.

“I suppose things were going so well and coming into form at the right time but I do believe everything happens for a reason, I know I’ll be able to look back in a few months and take the learnings from the experience. I’ll also be able to do things that I’ve put off the last while.

“When I started this Instagram and posting about five years it was about my recovery and coming back from rock bottom and addiction and dealing with adversity and this is a perfect opportunity to practice what I preach, I’m a little different where I post most stuff as I know it can help a lot of people but it can also be like therapy for me .

“The highs of the last few weeks I was grateful to be involved the way I was in the Meath game and to share that moment with mam and one of my brothers I’ll cherish forever.

“You can also still be a great teammate, help the team in whatever way you can instead of falling away.

“But all you can do now is starve the distractions and feed the focus and get bask hungrier and sharper than ever .

“It’s all part of the journey.”

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