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John O'Shea and Heimir Hallgrimsson. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
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John O'Shea close to signing new deal as Ireland assistant boss

O’Shea says he hopes an announcement will be made soon.
7.36pm, 29 Apr 2026

JOHN O’SHEA HAS confirmed he is close to signing an extension to his contract as Ireland assistant manager. 

Heimir Hallgrimsson renewed his Ireland deal through to Euro 2028 ahead of last month’s World Cup play-off loss to Czechia, and said he hoped O’Shea would join him in extending his own deal. Speaking as a pundit on Premier Sports’ Champions League coverage on Wednesday evening, O’Shea confirmed he is close to finalising a deal to remain on Hallgrimsson’s staff.

“We’re nearly there”, said O’Shea. “It’s always a honour to have any kind of association with the Irish team and to be involved in special games and special moment, and working with Heimir, Paddy [McCarthy] and the lads is brilliant, so hoping that continues and there will be something to announce very shortly.” 

O’Shea also reflected on the bitter defeat in Prague, saying the pain of the penalty shootout loss has not ebbed away despite the passage of time. 

“It’s probably got a bit worse”, he said. “We have to move on. Looking at how Troy and others spoke after the game and spoke in the dressing room, was just pleasing for us to hear and see. They know how they gutted they were, but how gutted they were for the people of Ireland as well.  [They said] to keep their heads up and to use it as fuel to get to major tournaments, ultimately.” 

O’Shea first ascended to the senior coaching staff during the latter stages of Stephen Kenny’s reign, remaining on to take temporary charge of four friendly matches in the first half of 2024, prior to Hallgrimsson’s appointment. 

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