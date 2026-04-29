Kobbie Mainoo agrees new Manchester United contract until 2031

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE agreed a contract extension with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, the Press Association understands.

The popular 21-year-old academy product has made 98 appearances for his boyhood club and scored seven goals, including in the 2024 FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester City.

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Just a matter of months ago it looked like Mainoo’s future might lie away from Old Trafford, having fallen out of favour under former boss Ruben Amorim and seen an August request to leave on loan rejected.

A temporary January move looked possible until Michael Carrick’s appointment as head coach, with the midfielder restored the starting line-up and playing a key role in the side’s rise up to third in the Premier League.

Talks have progressed with Mainoo over a new deal during that time and PA understands terms have now been agreed on a new and improved contract, reportedly running until 2031.

Mainoo’s deal had been due to expire next summer and confirmation on the new agreement is expected sooner rather than later.

The midfielder’s performances have also led to an England recall, with the Euro 2024 final starter pushing for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.