Punchestown-Cheltenham Gold Cup success for Willie Mullins as Gordon Elliott also prevails

GAELIC WARRIOR CONFIRMED his status as this season’s elite staying chaser as he added the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup to his Cheltenham title with another brilliant performance.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old travelled smoothly throughout, with the 5-6 favourite cantering over market rival and stablemate Fact To File three out before Paul Townend asked him to go on with two to jump.

He duly responded and pulled effortlessly clear, putting the race to bed very quickly and coasting home by 26 lengths from Fact To File, who had tried to do it the hard way in front.

Cheltenham hero Gaelic Warrior is majestic in the @Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup! @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/689GGOjTSl — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 29, 2026

Mullins said: “It was a huge performance. My heart was in my mouth when Paul joined him (Fact To File) between the fourth-last and the third-last. I was thinking ‘would they knock one another’ or what would they do. They were going some lick.

“Both jockeys just let fly. Over that trip Gaelic Warrior seemed to have the measure of Fact To File. Over a shorter trip it might be different. It was a hell of a horse race. It takes two horses to do it. It was great that JP (McManus) allowed Fact To File to take him on. It made for a memorable day.

“Both horses got the run of the race the way they wanted to. Fact To File got a nice time in front and Paul was able to settle his fella in. Both jockeys got to ride their horse the way they wanted to. There were no excuses.”

He added of what has been a busy schedule for Gaelic Warrior: “He started off here in November and then on to Kempton (King George), Dublin Racing Festival, Cheltenham and here.

“It’s always my philosophy that if you have the horses and the sponsors put up nice money you should go for it.

“I try to run them as much as I can when we have nice opportunities.”

Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File were meeting for the third time this season, having first clashed in the John Durkan at this track before Fact To File got his revenge in the Irish Gold Cup.

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They might lock horns again in next season’s John Durkan, with Mullins earmarking the race for Gaelic Warrior’s return, saying: “That would look the right plan to do.”

Gaelic Warrior’s owner Rich Ricci said: “We’ve never won this race before. It was very sporting of JP to run his horse, the ground probably didn’t suit him, but he’s a fantastic horse.

“I’m so pleased to win it. I’ve not been here since Ruby (Walsh) retired in 2019. I’ve been busy and we had covid and those kind of things.

“The people here are brilliant and I’m thrilled to win the race. I couldn’t be more delighted.”

Unbeaten - and now a Grade 1 winner!



Le Frimeur gives trainer @Harry05Derham a landmark winner in the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle at @punchestownrace 👏 pic.twitter.com/MkiggN0FvK — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 29, 2026

Earlier today, Le Frimeur maintained his unbeaten record in style as he powered home to lower the colours of the prolific Zanoosh in the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle at Punchestown, giving trainer Harry Derham his first Grade One winner.

Espresso Milan made the early running, but as they turned for home J J Slevin sent Le Frimeur (18-1) to the head of the field.

Sent off the 11-4 favourite, Zanoosh gave chase in her bid for a six-timer, but could not keep pace with the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned Le Frimeur, finishing six and a half lengths in arrears.

Josh Halford timed his challenge to perfection to get With Nolimit up to win the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race.

More Grade 1 glory at @punchestownrace for @gelliott_racing!



With Nolimit lands the @raceandstay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race from Cheltenham hero The Mourne Rambler under a delighted Josh Halford pic.twitter.com/mhRo8tryRe — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 29, 2026

Ninth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, the Gordon Elliot-trained five year-old held off the challenge of Festival hero The Mourne Rambler – who looked to be hampered on the run to the line before staying on again – to come home a length and three-quarters clear of Noel Meade’s 11-8 favourite.