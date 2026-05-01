Let them play – Donald Trump gives blessing for Iran to compete at World Cup

UNITED STATES PRESIDENT Donald Trump has given his blessing to Iran competing on his country’s soil during this summer’s World Cup, stating: “Let them play.”

Iran’s participation in the finals has been uncertain since the US and Israel launched air strikes on the country on 28 February.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has repeatedly insisted Iran would play as scheduled, with all three of their group games taking place in the US, and confirmed again at Fifa’s Congress on Thursday that this would be the case.

Trump was asked about Infantino’s comments in a media briefing later on Thursday, and said: “Well if Gianni said it, I’m OK.

“Did Gianni say it? Gianni Infantino – that’s a piece of work.”

Asked what would happen if Iran won, Trump replied: “If they win we’ll have to worry about that. I’m going to have to worry about that one.

“You know what, let them play. Gianni is fantastic, he’s a friend of mine, he talked about it, I said, ‘You do whatever you want’.

“You can have them, you don’t have to have them, they probably have a good team. Do they have a good team, do you have any idea?”

The reporter who posed the initial question said he had no idea.

Trump replied: “It would be hard to believe actually. But let them play, right?”

Iran would face the US in the last 32 in Dallas if both teams finished second in their respective groups.

Trump has previously said it would be “inappropriate” for Iran to play “for their own life and safety”.

Infantino opened his president’s address at Congress in Vancouver: “Let me start at the outset by confirming straight away, for those who maybe want to say something else or write something else, that of course Iran will be participating at the Fifa World Cup 2026.

“And of course, Iran will play in the United States of America. The reason for that is simple, because we have to unite. We have to bring people together.”

Iran will kick off their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

Iran were the only one of Fifa’s 211 member nations not represented by federation officials in Vancouver.

The Press Association understands two delegates were granted visas by the Canadian authorities to attend, but chose not to after another member of their group was denied entry in Toronto.

Matthew Krupovich, a spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued a statement in relation to the incident.

“Canada is proud to host the Fifa World Cup and is working to facilitate a safe and successful event,” he said.

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“As with all Games-related events, visa applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis by trained officers.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases due to privacy laws, the government has been clear and consistent: IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) officials are inadmissible to Canada and have no place in our country.

“We have taken strong action to hold the IRGC to account and will continue to do so, while protecting the safety of Canadians and upholding the integrity of our immigration system.”

Meanwhile, Fifa said on Thursday it will review its ticketing strategy for the 2030 World Cup following anger over skyrocketing prices for the 2026 finals.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the Fifa Congress in Vancouver, secretary-general Mattias Grafstrom said high ticket prices for this year’s tournament reflected “the reality of the market in North America.”

“I will always have understanding for fans and their opinions, but I think there are quite a wide array of ticket prices – some are cheap, some are more expensive,” he said.

“But of course, you know, we listen, we take into the account the comments, and of course, as for every World Cup, we will review and see how we do it for the next one,” Grafstrom added.

Fifa has faced searing criticism over soaring ticket prices for this year’s World Cup, with fan organization Football Supporters Europe (FSE) branding the pricing structure “extortionate” and a “monumental betrayal” of fans.

FSE last month filed a lawsuit with the European Commission targeting Fifa over “excessive ticket prices” for the tournament. Gianni Infantino insists ticket prices are simply a consequence of the huge demand.

Fifa’s own ticket resale exchange this week showed four tickets on offer for the July 19 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium for an eye-watering $2 million apiece, according to reports. Other resale platforms commonly show tickets for the World Cup final costing tens of thousands of dollars.

Elsewhere, Palestinian football federation president Jibril Rajoub refused to take part in a photo opportunity with Israel soccer official Basim Sheikh Suliman in a tense incident at the end of Fifa’s Congress.

After both Rajoub and Suliman had addressed delegates, Infantino invited both men to stand alongside him.

However Rajoub declined the gesture, refusing repeated attempts by Infantino to encourage him to participate in the moment.

At one point Rajoub could be heard to say: “We are suffering.”

The Palestinian Football Association recently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over Fifa’s refusal to sanction Israel over football clubs based in the West Bank.

The PFA maintains that clubs based in West Bank settlements should not be allowed to compete in leagues controlled by Israeli football authorities.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rajoub called on Fifa to “apply the statutes with fairness, with logic.”

“What’s going on in Palestine is terrible, destroying all the Palestinian sport facilities in Gaza, the killings of hundreds of Palestinian athletes, employees… I think it’s now the time to make justice,” Rajoub said.

“The guy who spoke on behalf of Israel, he did not even pay attention to the suffering, to what’s going on.

“I refused to shake hands. How can I shake hands or have a photo with such a man?”

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2026