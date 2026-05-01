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The Clare hurling team before their win over Waterford. Natasha Barton/INPHO
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Clare announce team for Munster championship clash with Limerick

Same again for the Banner after the Waterford win.
9.42am, 1 May 2026

CLARE HAVE ANNOUNCED the same team that defeated Waterford, in their selection for Sunday’s Munster championship tie against Limerick.

The Banner ran out 2-33 to 4-21 victors over Waterford in their opener in Ennis, and return to the Cusack Park venue on Sunday for their second game in the round-robin series.

Shane O’Donnell, drafted in before throw-in for that game, is named in the full-forward line alongside Mark Rodgers and Peter Duggan.

Experienced defender David McInerney is named amongst the subs, having not been part of the squad for the Waterford game after recent injury difficulties, while John Conlon is also selected on the bench.

Clare have named ten of the team that started in the 2024 All-Ireland final triumph with Rory Hayes, Darragh Lohan, Niall O’Farrell, Ryan Taylor, and Seán Rynne the additions from that side.

Throw-in on Sunday is 2pm in Ennis.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (St. Joseph’s Miltown/Kilmaley), 4. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford), 7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

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8. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), 9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 11. David Reidy (Éire Óg), 12. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs

  • 16. Eamonn Fuody (Inagh-Kilnamona)
  • 17. John Conlon (Clonlara)
  • 18. Shane Meehan (Banner)
  • 19. David McInerney (Tulla)
  • 20. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle) 
  • 21. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin)
  • 22. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara)
  • 23. Daithi Lohan (Wolfe Tones)
  • 24. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
  • 25. Conor Leen (Corofin)
  • 26. Senan Dunford (Tubber)
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