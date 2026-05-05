Timberwolves pip Spurs in Game 1 as Knicks rout Sixers

NBA playoff results

Minnesota Timberwolves 104 @ 102 San Antonio Spurs (Timberwolves lead 1-0)

(Timberwolves lead 1-0) Philadelphia 76ers 98 @ 137 New York Knicks (Knicks lead 1-0)

ANTHONY EDWARDS RETURNED from injury to eclipse a record-breaking defensive performance from Victor Wembanyama as the Minnesota Timberwolves upset the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs 104-102 in the NBA playoffs on Monday.

Newly crowned NBA defensive player of the year Wembanyama muscled his way to 12 blocks – a record in a postseason game – but it was not enough to thwart a resilient performance from the sixth-seeded Timberwolves.

Minnesota ace Edwards, who missed the final two games of the Wolves’ first-round series win over Denver with a left knee injury, scored 18 points from the bench despite clearly being short of full fitness.

Edwards’ effort was backed by 21 points from Julius Randle while four other Minnesota players cracked double figures in a precious opening victory on the road in the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series.

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San Antonio were left reflecting on an agonising finish which saw Julian Champagnie’s attempted buzzer-beater to snatch victory bounce off the rim as the clock expired.

Wembanyama’s monster defensive performance also included 15 rebounds with 11 points in what turned out to be a losing effort.

- Brunson leads Knicks romp -

Jalen Brunson produced a dazzling 35-point performance as the New York Knicks pummelled the Philadelphia 76ers 137-98 to grab a 1-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Knicks talisman Brunson led a dominant New York offence who erupted for 74 points in the first half and were always in control against a dangerous Sixers side who upset second-seeded Boston in the first round.

OG Anunoby provided Brunson’s offensive support with 18 points while Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges added 17 points apiece in front of a star-studded crowd at Madison Square Garden.

The win was the perfect start to the best-of-seven series for the Knicks, who are chasing a first appearance in the NBA finals since 1999.

New York will aim to double their series lead in game two in New York on Wednesday.

– © AFP 2026