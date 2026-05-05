Hugo Keenan signs two-year contract extension for Leinster and Ireland

HUGO KEENAN HAS extended his contracts with the IRFU and Leinster Rugby, signing on for another two years until the end of the 2027/28 season.

The full-back has made 46 appearances for Ireland since making his debut in October 2020 and was a major part of Ireland’s Grand Slam winning squad of 2023 and has the Six Nations title from 2024 and three Triple Crowns.

Welcoming the news, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said, “Hugo is a top-class performer and I am really pleased that he is continuing his journey in Ireland. He has been a model of consistency since his debut in 2020 and I believe that the best is yet to come as he continues to set the highest standards on and off the field of play.”

At provincial level, Keenan has featured 81 times for Leinster since his debut against Zebre in November 2016, winning five URC titles to date in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025.

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In 2025 the Dubliner was selected for the British & Irish Lions tour and scored the series-clinching try in the last minute of the second Test in the MCG against Australia.

Commenting on today’s announcement, IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said, “Hugo has established himself as one of the leading full-backs in the world game and we are excited that he has committed his future to Irish Rugby. A talented and committed athlete, Hugo has proven himself consistently for club and country for many years and I have no doubt that he will continue to progress in the seasons to come.”