Liverpool say Salah will be fit to play again before exit

LIVERPOOL SAY THEY expected Mohamed Salah to be “available to play again before the end of this season” after injury threatened to disrupt the star striker’s farewell to Anfield.

Salah, who will leave the reigning Premier League champions after nine years at the end of the season, was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury in Saturday’s 3-1 win at home to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are awaiting the results of a scan to determine the extent of the problem, but with just four games of the campaign remaining, there were fears that the 33-year-old Egypt international may not feature again this season.

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But a club statement issued on Wednesday said: “Liverpool FC can confirm Mohamed Salah is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season.”

The statement added: “The issue that caused his withdrawal has now been confirmed as a minor muscle injury. It is, however, anticipated Salah will return to action ahead of 2025-26′s conclusion and his departure from the Reds this summer.”

Salah arrived from Roma in 2017 and has made more than 400 appearances for Liverpool to date, with his 257 goals for the Merseysiders leaving him third in the club’s all-time goalscorers chart behind Ian Rush (346 goals) and Roger Hunt (285).

Salah has won four Premier League Golden Boots and starred for Liverpool in both their 2019/20 and 2024/25 title triumphs as well as lifting the 2019 Champions League trophy.

His Liverpool honours also include a Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

But with the goals drying up, his future at Anfield became the subject of intense speculation after a dramatic bust-up with Liverpool manager Arne Slot in December.

He accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” after he was benched for three games in a row and said that he had no relationship with the Dutch boss.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League table, with four games remaining this season – starting with Sunday’s clash against arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford – and on course to compete in next season’s Champions League.

– © AFP 2026