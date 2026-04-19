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Westmeath stun Meath in massive Leinster football shock
Meath 0-25
Westmeath 4-18
WESTMEATH FIRED FOUR goals as they dumped neighbours Meath out of the Leinster senior football championship in a quarter-final shock on Sunday afternoon.
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everybody needs good neighbours GAA Gaelic Football Leinster SFC Meath GAA Westmeath GAA