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Westmeath's Charlie Drumm with Bryan Menton of Meath. Grace Halton/INPHO
everybody needs good neighbours

Westmeath stun Meath in massive Leinster football shock

Westmeath ran out two-point winners in Tullamore.
3.54pm, 19 Apr 2026

Meath 0-25

Westmeath 4-18

WESTMEATH FIRED FOUR goals as they dumped neighbours Meath out of the Leinster senior football championship in a quarter-final shock on Sunday afternoon.

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