Leinster name strong 23 to face Benetton a week before Champions Cup semi

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED a strong matchday 23 to face Benetton in Treviso on Saturday (7:45pm, Premier Sports 1) as Leo Cullen’s side gear up for their Champions Cup semi-final with Toulon a week later.

Returning captain Caelan Doris is among 13 changes to the starting lineup from Leinster’s excellent victory against Ulster in Belfast last Friday, with Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan also returning to the back row.

Recent loan signing Ed Byrne will make his first Leinster start since May 2024 at loosehead, joined in the front row by Ireland internationals Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Conor O’Tighearnaigh, who signed his first senior contract with the province this week, partners Brian Deeny in the second row.

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Starting half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne are back in harness, with Ciarán Frawley coming in for Hugo Keenan at fullback and last Friday’s man of the match, Sam Prendergast, taking a place on the bench.

O’Briens Jimmy and Tommy line out on the left and right wings respectively, with Rieko Ioane starting in midfield outside Jamie Osborne.

Forwards Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson and Alex Soroka are among the replacements after signing new Leinster contracts this week, with Jerry Cahir and Scott Penny also involved from the bench. Fintan Gunne and Charlie Tector, as well as the aforementioned Prendergast, round off Cullen’s matchday squad.

The referee at the Stadio Communale di Monigo will be South African Morne Ferreira.

Benetton, whose coaching ticket will be shuffled heavily for next season, are already eliminated from play-off contention and have nothing to play for on Saturday but pride.

Victory for Leinster could move them into the top two in the URC table with two regular season games remaining: second-placed Stormers hosting league leaders Glasgow in Cape Town tomorrow afternoon (12:45pm).

Leinster (v Benetton)

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh

5. Brian Deeny

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Jerry Cahir

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Alex Soroka

20. Scott Penny

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Charlie Tector