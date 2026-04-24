Jim Furyk announced as USA captain for 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor

JIM FURYK HAS been named United States captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup by the PGA of America, tasking him with obtaining the first US triumph in Europe since 1993.

Furyk was selected after 15-time major winner Tiger Woods withdrew from consideration for the job following his 27 March arrest on suspicion of DUI charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Woods has stepped away from golf and gone to Europe for treatment.

That sets the stage for Furyk to take charge of the Americans for the 46th Ryder Cup to be played on 17-19 September 2027 at Adare Manor in Limerick.

It’s the second time as captain for Furyk, who directed the US squad that lost to Europe in 2018 at Le Golf National in France.

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“The opportunity to captain the US Ryder Cup team for a second time is a tremendous honor,” Furyk said. “I am committed to putting our players in the best position to succeed as we work to reclaim the Cup on European soil.”

Since making his Ryder Cup debut as a player in 1997, Furyk has represented the Americans in 14 consecutive editions of the event, serving as a player, vice captain and captain.

“Jim Furyk has been an influential figure in the US team room for nearly three decades,” PGA of America vice president Nathan Charnes said.

“He’s a trusted, widely-respected leader and possesses a wealth of Ryder Cup experience that can only serve to strengthen our team.”

US teams have lost seven Ryder Cups in a row on European soil, last winning an away contest by 15-13 at The Belfry in England in 1993.

“Competing in Ryder Cups hosted in Europe presents unique challenges and we’re confident in Jim’s leadership to guide the US team over the next two years as we prepare for Ireland,” Charnes said.

Furyk, 55, played in nine Ryder Cups from 1997 through 2014, the second-most appearances for any American player.

He served as a vice captain four times, including on triumphant teams at Hazeltine in 2016 and Whistling Straits in 2021.

“My passion for the Ryder Cup and dedication to the US team have never been stronger,” Furyk said.

“Having previously captained the team, I understand the responsibilities and immense pride that come with this role. I look forward to drawing on that experience while incorporating some new ideas as we prepare for 2027.”

The United States leads the all-time rivalry 27-16 with two drawn, but since a British and Irish squad was expanded to all of Europe, the Europeans have a 13-9-1 edge in the series.

Europe have won 11 of the past 15 meetings, including last year’s emotional 15-13 triumph at Bethpage Black near New York.

– © AFP 2026