Evan Ferguson finalising season-long loan move to Roma

EVAN FERGUSON IS set to join Roma on a season-long loan from Brighton.

The 42 understands that the Serie A club have also agreed an option to buy the Republic of Ireland international on a permanent basis for €40 million as part of the deal.

There are still details to be finalised before the move is confirmed but the 20-year-old is expected to arrive in Italy this evening.

While there was interest from other clubs in Serie A, as well as in Germany, the Premier League, and English Championship, it’s believed the selling point of the move is the chance to work under experienced head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

A disappointing loan to West Ham during the second half of last season was the latest frustrating spell at club level for Ferguson, following knee and ankle injuries that have had to be overcome.

The Meath native could be confirmed as a Roma player later tonight or tomorrow morning barring any last-minute hitches with the deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, the PA news agency understands.

Claims of a bid of €90million (£78m) being accepted for the Frenchman appear to be wide of the mark, with the two clubs still in negotiations over the fee and the structure of any transfer.

But it is understood Liverpool are increasingly confident an agreement will soon be struck, with personal terms already reached with the 23-year-old, who has made a splash in the Bundesliga after last year’s switch from Paris St Germain.

Meanwhile, in the League of Ireland, Galway United have confirmed that top scorer Moses Dyer has left the club to join Phnom Penh Crown in Cambodia.

Sligo Rovers have also reached an agreement with NIFL side Cliftonville for the transfer of full back Sean Stewart to the Showgrounds on an 18-month deal.