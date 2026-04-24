Forest fire five past Sunderland for vital victory in relegation battle

Sunderland 0

Nottingham Forest 5

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE inspired Nottingham Forest to ease themselves further clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a stunning 5-0 victory at Sunderland.

The 26-year-old, who scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Burnley, starred in a first-half rout as the Europa League semi-finalists established an eight-point gap to 18th-placed Tottenham, who only have five games left to play.

Aided and abetted by a shambolic defensive performance by Regis Le Bris’ men, Forest put the game to bed before the kettle for the half-time tea had even been filled with Trai Hume’s unfortunate own goal sparking a spectacular collapse amid which Chris Wood, Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus all scored inside six minutes before Elliot Anderson added a fifth at the death.

In the process, they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games and inflicted the Black Cats’ heaviest defeat since their return to the top flight as they conceded four in successive fixtures, prompting a rare, if mercifully short, chorus of boos at the break.