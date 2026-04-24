Late drama in Waterford as 96th-minute equaliser denies Galway

Waterford 1

Galway United 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

DEAN McMENAMY SCORED a remarkable 96th-minute equaliser for Waterford FC that rescued a point from the jaws of defeat for Jon Daly’s men against Galway United in their SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division clash at the RSC.

After the home side played second fiddle to their opponents for long periods that saw the visitors dominate possession where they racked up 16 corners, with their first-half opener coming from Killian Brouder’s first-half header.

But the leveller from close-range from McMenamy will paper over the serious cracks in this Waterford team as they were disappointing for long periods — though a fifth draw of the campaign levels them six points behind second from bottom Sligo Rovers.

Late late drama in Waterford! 😮



Dean McMenamy with a crucial goal for the hosts to level the scoring. pic.twitter.com/SrzUkhMB8m — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) April 24, 2026

After Galway’s Ed McCarthy and Stephen Walsh had early chances for the visitors to take the lead, they did eventually find the first-half breakthrough that their dominance deserved with 42 minutes on the clock.

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A dangerous David Hurley corner from the right found the head of central defender Killian Brouder, and he couldn’t believe his luck when planting an unchallenged close-range header to the net past Arlo Doherty.

Second-half substitute Tommy Lonergan twice went close to efforts from the top of the penalty area before skipper Padraig Amond saw his deflected effort go agonisingly wide of the target with ten minutes remaining.

There was a final twist in the sixth added minute as the Blues won a corner-kick out on the right that saw Evan McLaughlin swing in a dangerous ball that landed on Amond’s head, and his header forward was bundled over the line by Dean McMenamy to snatch a late point for the hosts.

WATERFORD FC: Doherty; Houston (Coyle 65), Mahon, Long, Cann, Couto; Glenfield (Noonan 65), Barrett (McMenamy 46), Heeney (McLaughlin 46); Amond, Carty (Lonergan 65).

GALWAY UNITED: Watt; Barratt, Brouder, Facchineri, Wolfe (Williams 84); McCarthy (Lomboto 76), Bolger, Hurley, Amin-Kazeem, Twardek (Keohane 76); Walsh (Pierrot 76).

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).

Attendance: 1,826.