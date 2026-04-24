The Gunners continue their Champions League title defence against Lyon on Sunday, welcoming the French heavyweights to Emirates Stadium for the first leg of a blockbuster semi-final rematch [KO 3.30pm, RTÉ One].
O’Shea and Drinan fly the flag in the EFL edition. O’Shea is captaining Ipswich Town in their impressive Championship promotion race — they travel to West Brom tomorrow — while Drinan has been in fine goalscoring form for Swindon Town in League Two.
Meanwhile, Norwich City have announced that Irish international Shane Duffy will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer.
Duffy, 34, is among five players who will depart the Championship side. The Derry defender joined the Canaries on a free transfer following his release from Fulham in 2023, going on to make 91 appearances and score five goals.
“On behalf of everyone at Norwich City, I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the departing players,” said sporting director Ben Knapper.
“They’ve all contributed in many different ways and have all played a part in our story. They’ll always be welcome back, and I wish them all the very best for their next steps, whatever they may be.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Irish trio McCabe, O'Shea and Drinan named in teams of the season
IRISH TRIO KATIE McCabe, Dara O’Shea and Aaron Drinan have been named in the EFL and WSL EA Sports FC Teams of the Season.
While champions elect Manchester City dominate the WSL selection, McCabe was among two Arsenal players included.
The Irish captain, who is reportedly set to leave the club this summer after over a decade, has been in brilliant form this season.
The Gunners continue their Champions League title defence against Lyon on Sunday, welcoming the French heavyweights to Emirates Stadium for the first leg of a blockbuster semi-final rematch [KO 3.30pm, RTÉ One].
O’Shea and Drinan fly the flag in the EFL edition. O’Shea is captaining Ipswich Town in their impressive Championship promotion race — they travel to West Brom tomorrow — while Drinan has been in fine goalscoring form for Swindon Town in League Two.
Manchester City and Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League Team of the Season as the title race goes down to the wire.
Meanwhile, Norwich City have announced that Irish international Shane Duffy will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer.
Duffy, 34, is among five players who will depart the Championship side. The Derry defender joined the Canaries on a free transfer following his release from Fulham in 2023, going on to make 91 appearances and score five goals.
“On behalf of everyone at Norwich City, I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the departing players,” said sporting director Ben Knapper.
“They’ve all contributed in many different ways and have all played a part in our story. They’ll always be welcome back, and I wish them all the very best for their next steps, whatever they may be.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Flying the flag Football Soccer