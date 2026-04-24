Irish trio McCabe, O'Shea and Drinan named in teams of the season

IRISH TRIO KATIE McCabe, Dara O’Shea and Aaron Drinan have been named in the EFL and WSL EA Sports FC Teams of the Season.

While champions elect Manchester City dominate the WSL selection, McCabe was among two Arsenal players included.

The Irish captain, who is reportedly set to leave the club this summer after over a decade, has been in brilliant form this season.

Your @EASPORTSFC Team of the Season is here 🏆



Play with your winners in #FC26 Now 🎮#TOTS pic.twitter.com/Ldk0AUasug — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) April 24, 2026

The Gunners continue their Champions League title defence against Lyon on Sunday, welcoming the French heavyweights to Emirates Stadium for the first leg of a blockbuster semi-final rematch [KO 3.30pm, RTÉ One].

O’Shea and Drinan fly the flag in the EFL edition. O’Shea is captaining Ipswich Town in their impressive Championship promotion race — they travel to West Brom tomorrow — while Drinan has been in fine goalscoring form for Swindon Town in League Two.

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From grind to glory.



The @EFL #TOTS side has arrived, celebrating the players who delivered all season long.#FC26 pic.twitter.com/S1lyii6xQt — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) April 24, 2026

Katie McCabe and Dara O’Shea have made it into the EFL and BWSL @EASPORTSFC Team of the Season 🔥🇮🇪



Available to unlock now within FC 26 😎#FC26 #TOTS pic.twitter.com/TtxPBFSAsA — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) April 24, 2026

Manchester City and Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League Team of the Season as the title race goes down to the wire.

The numbers don’t lie.



Your @premierleague #TOTS squad is now live.



From unstoppable attackers to immovable defenders, these stats speak for themselves.#FC26 pic.twitter.com/eoHiym5LOJ — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) April 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Norwich City have announced that Irish international Shane Duffy will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer.

Duffy, 34, is among five players who will depart the Championship side. The Derry defender joined the Canaries on a free transfer following his release from Fulham in 2023, going on to make 91 appearances and score five goals.

“On behalf of everyone at Norwich City, I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the departing players,” said sporting director Ben Knapper.

“They’ve all contributed in many different ways and have all played a part in our story. They’ll always be welcome back, and I wish them all the very best for their next steps, whatever they may be.”