John Stones to leave Manchester City after trophy-laden decade

JOHN STONES IS to leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a decade at the club.

City confirmed the news on Tuesday, with the 31-year-old departing the Etihad Stadium at the end of his contract.

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Stones was one of Pep Guardiola’s first signings in 2016 and has made nearly 300 appearances for City, helping the club win 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League.

The England defender has been restricted by injuries to only 16 appearances for the club this season and is the second long-serving player to announce his impending departure after Bernardo Silva.

In an emotional video, Stones said of his time at the Etihad: “It’s been my home for the past 10 years, and it will be my home for the rest of my life.

“I came as a kid and I’m leaving as a man. I’ve become a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player, living all my dreams out and lifting all the things I came here to achieve.

“At the start of my career here I never thought I’d be in this position – firstly, to achieve everything, but to have the love, the bond, with everyone. Every dream has been smashed out the park.”

Stones, who has been capped 87 times by England, began his career with his hometown club Barnsley before moving on to Everton in 2013.

His form at Goodison Park persuaded City to shell out nearly £50million (€57.7 million), the second highest transfer fee paid for a defender at the time.