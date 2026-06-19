USA advance to World Cup knockouts with game to spare after overcoming Australia

USA 2

Australia 0

THE UNITED STATES advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare following an impressive 2-0 win over Australia on Friday, stoking the hopes of an already hyped host nation.

The US join fellow tournament co-hosts Mexico as the first teams to progress, and could be assured top spot in Group D if Turkey fail to beat Paraguay later Friday.

Excitement had been running high from last week’s US thrashing of Paraguay.

And a glorious day in the Pacific Northwest did not disappoint the red-and-white-clad fans who packed Seattle’s Lumen Field and its surrounding streets and bars.

Even before kick-off, chants of “USA” rocked a stadium best known as the raucous home of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, but also a US soccer hotbed that hosts the local Sounders.

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Without injured talisman attacker Christian Pulisic, who failed to recover from a calf issue in time, coach Mauricio Pochettino switched to a 4-4-2 formation, bringing in second striker Ricardo Pepi.

For the second game running, the US were gifted an early lead, thanks to an own goal in the 11th minute.

🇺🇸 1-0 🇦🇺



Cameron Burgess will want the ground to swallow him up as he turns a Balogun cross into his own net to give America the lead in Seattle.



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Playing slightly wider than usual, star striker Folarin Balogun raced down the left and cut the ball back from the byline.

Under pressure from a lurking Pepi, Aussie defender Cameron Burgess steered the ball into his own net.

Having surprisingly dropped both goalscorers from their impressive opening win over Turkey, Australia looked toothless.

The US controlled possession and were lively and dynamic on the attack, Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest combining well down the right flank.

Alex Freeman doubled the US lead in the 44th minute from what was surprisingly his team’s first shot on target.

🇺🇸 2-0 🇦🇺



A lengthy VAR review Alex Freeman is found to be onside and doubles America's lead.



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Taking a free kick from the right byline, Antonee Robinson ignored the scrum in the box and played the ball to Sergino Dest, wide open in the D, whose blocked shot looped up into the air.

Freeman — son of Super Bowl-winning NFL wide receiver Antonio Freeman — was first to the ball, heading it past Patrick Beach. The offside flag went up. But it was overturned by VAR, and the stadium rocked for a second a time.

Australia made three changes at the break — sending on Connor Metcalfe and Nestory Irankunda, the goalscorers against Turkey — and pushed higher up the field.

They were nearly caught out immediately. Balogun raced onto a through ball for a one-on-one chance, but his shot was blocked after a heavy touch.

Australia’s best chance so far came in the 62nd minute. The dangerous Cristian Volpato — who switched allegiance from Italy to Australia on the eve of the tournament — skied his shot from Irankunda’s cut-back pass.

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With the US sitting back, Metcalfe had a shot saved, a rampaging Irankunda was brought down by Richards, and Jason Geria’s close-range effort was blocked in a nervy final phase for the hosts.

But despite late-flaring tensions between the teams, the Americans held on for the clean sheet and will have the luxury of playing Turkey next Thursday, knowing their spot in the round of 32 is secured.

With home advantage and sparkling form so far, US fans will be dreaming of a run to the quarter-finals, which they last reached in 2002, and even beyond.

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