Alan Walsh gets first championship start among four Cork changes; Dublin make three switches

BEN O’CONNOR HAS handed a first championship start to Alan Walsh among four changes for Cork’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final meeting with Offaly on Sunday (FBD Semple Stadium, 3.30pm).

After missing their last two matches, captain Darragh Fitzgibbon is restored to start in a new-look midfield pairing. With Tim O’Mahony (dead leg) and Tommy O’Connell (broken thumb) missing out due to injury, Brian Roche returns for his first appearance since January.

Hugh O’Connor, who was a late addition against Waterford, starts at wing-forward as Barry Walsh and William Buckley switch to the bench. Kanturk targetman Walsh is named at left corner-forward.

Robbie O’Flynn has been passed fit to return to the bench. One further change among the substitutes sees Ethan Twomey added, with Cormac O’Brien absent.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Cork Senior Hurling Manager Ben O’Connor has named his team to face Offaly in the All-Ireland Q-Final on Sunday at 3:30pm in Semple Stadium.



📍 Match details: https://t.co/mYmyN63Zne pic.twitter.com/Npvk8Zh204 — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) June 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Niall Ó Ceallacháin has made three changes from Dublin’s Leinster final defeat to Galway as they tackle Clare on Saturday (FBD Semple Stadium, 7pm).

After completing his rehabilitation, Seán Currie makes his first start of 2026 in an attack that also includes Ronan Hayes.

All-Star Cian O’Sullivan isn’t named to start, but is fit enough to be included on the bench.

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The same applies to Liam Rushe, whose place is defence is taken by Eoghan O’Donnell.

Darragh Power and Brendan Kenny also switch to substitute roles, joined by Cian Ó Cathasaigh, who comes into the squad. David and Dara Purcell don’t feature on the matchday panel.

Here is the Dublin Senior Hurling panel to take on Clare this Saturday evening in Thurles 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/H0hJAW9N3Q — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 18, 2026

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville, captain)

10. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 15. Alan Walsh (Kanturk)

Subs:

16. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s)

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

18. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

19. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

20. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers)

21. Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

22. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

23. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s)

24. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

25. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

26. Pádraig Power (Blarney)

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 6. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 7. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Seán Currie (Na Fianna)

13. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s), 15. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs: