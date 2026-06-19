Ireland fall agonisingly short against defending T20 World Cup champions New Zealand

New Zealand 140-6

Ireland 136-4

(New Zealand won by four runs)

IN THEIR THIRD game at the tournament, Ireland were defeated by the narrowest of margins by the defending champions. Fifties from captain Gaby Lewis and vice-captain Orla Prendergast almost secured victory, but ultimately New Zealand did just enough to get over the line.

At Utilita Bowl in Hampshire having won the toss, Ireland started well with the ball. Left-arm-spinner Aimee Maguire tested Georgia Plimmer with a delivery fired wide outside off-stump after Plimmer had gone down the track which the batter awkwardly hit for four.

Plimmer next tried the same trick to which Maguire posed the same question but the batter could only offer a catch to Orla Prendergast at mid off.

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Prendergast then took the next over and castled Isabella Gaze when the Kiwi opener tried to scoop Ireland’s quickest bowler and played all around it – cue jubilation. New Zealand are now under the pump in what is effectively a knockout game.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis responded with Arlene Kelly replacing Maguire, but it’s Prendergast who strikes again when she bowls Maddy Green with a bail-trimmer. Leg-spinner Cara Murray who had been expensive in the England game then picked up the

crucial wicket of Kiwi captain Melia Kerr when a top-edged sweep was well taken by Louise Little at deep mid-wicket.

Murray also took the further wicket of Brooke Halliday, then Auckland-born Arlene Kelly

picked up Izzy Sharp to mark a successful day for Ireland with the ball. New Zealand nerves were definitely on show having lost their first two games, but chasing

141 against the defending champions was never going to be easy.

Ireland lost Amy Hunter early on to a Bree Illing yorker that didn’t swing in as much as the Waringstown batter expected and rattled the stumps.

Momentum though stayed with Ireland, as Gaby Lewis hit her first boundary with a pull shot played uppishly to Sharp at long leg, but the fielder advanced in and could only watch the ball sail over her. That was the kind of error Ireland were guilty of in their opener against Scotland.

At the halfway mark, 86 runs were still required for victory however Prendergast progressed to her half-century in the 15th over, with Lewis reaching hers in the 16th.

Melia Kerr bowled the 18th over, and it proved decisive first claiming Prendergast, then

Rebecca Stokell with her final delivery of the match. After Lewis was dismissed, Suzie Bates had to defend 15 off the final over against Louise Little and Leah Paul. A vomiting bug denied Sophie Devine her spot in the team which possibly gave Bates her chance and the veteran made sure to grab her moment to give New Zealand their win of this tournament.

Ireland continue their search for their first T20 World Cup win but will have to pick

themselves up for their next against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (2.30pm) in Bristol.

IRELAND XI: Gaby Lewis*, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, Alice Tector, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire