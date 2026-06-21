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Donegal equalise at the death to force extra time against Dublin
A LATE MICHAEL Murphy two-pointer from a Donegal free has forced extra-time in the Round 3 All-Ireland clash against Dublin at 2-18 to 2-18.
The Dubs had taken the lead late on with a Paddy Small goal to send the crowd of 32,230 into raptures.
That left three points in it with three minutes to go. A Michael Langan piledriver flew over the bar.
The next kickout was fouled by a touch on the ground by Ross McGarry. After he didn’t hand the ball over, referee Martin McNally moved the ball up for Murphy to kick a two-pointer.
He then barged into Ciaran Kilkenny, prompting ugly scenes at the finish before the teams belatedly made their way down the tunnel.
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All-Ireland GAA