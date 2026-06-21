Mawdsley clocks another 400m personal best as McPhillips makes strong return in Netherlands

IRELAND’S SHARLENE MAWDSLEY has clocked another personal best after a blistering performance over 400m at the FBK Games in the Netherlands.

Mawdsley crossed the line in 50.14 to take second behind Bassant Hemida of Egypt who won in 50.10. Dutch star Lieke Klaver was third in 50.60.

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Mawdsley’s previous personal best was 50.17 seconds to win at the WATC Bronze meet in Belgium last month. That was just after running 50.52 at the Savona International Meeting in Italy.

Elsewhere at the FBK Games, Ireland’s Cian McPhillips made an impressive return after some setbacks earlier in the season to finish fifth in the men’s 800m.

McPhillips, who broke the Irish record at the World Athletics Championships last year, ran a season’s best of 1:44.89 while Niels Laros of the Netherlands won in 1:43.83.

Orla Comerford stormed to victory in the Para women’s 100m. She also clocked a personal best, winning in a time of 11.76.

Nick Griggs took fourth in the men’s 5000m, running a season’s best time of 13:19.01. The race was won by Kenneth Kiprop of Uganda in 13:13.43.

Cathal Doyle finished the men’s 1500m in 3:34.98 to take eighth place, while Benjamin Richardson was sixth in the men’s 100m, crossing the line 10.14.

You can read the full list of results from the FBK Games here