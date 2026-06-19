Walsh brace inspires Galway United to crucial victory at Pearse Stadium

Galway United 2

Derry City 1

Jamie Conlone reports from Pearse Stadium

TWO GOALS FROM Stephen Walsh inspired Galway United to a 2-1 victory over Derry City on an historic night at Pearse Stadium.

United stormed out the blocks and were unlucky not to find themselves a goal to the good in the first five minutes. Lee Devitt struck the crossbar from close range before Jimmy Keohane latched on to a Stephen Walsh through ball. Eddie Beach done well to smother the United captain’s attempt.

The Tribesmen got the goal they deserved when Walsh towered over Kevin Santos to break the deadlock after an inch-perfect Ed McCarthy cross on 23 minutes. Beach got down well but couldn’t get a strong enough hand on it to deny United’s number seven.

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Derry failed to inspire in what was a lacklustre first-half performance. Speculative efforts from Michael Duffy and Adam O’Reilly were as close as they came. However, the Candystripes would have felt hard done by when Michael Duffy was pulled down by Jimmy Keohane in the penalty area just before the break.

Stephen Walsh scores the first goal for Galway United at Pearse Stadium! 👏 pic.twitter.com/8426CA5k17 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 19, 2026

United picked up where they left off after the half-time break when Stephen Walsh latched onto a pinpoint David Hurley switch from the right flank. Walsh coolly dispatched a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0 on the 48th minute mark.

Tiernan Lynch’s men were offered a route back into the tie when his side were awarded a penalty for Liam Boyce’s shot striking Walsh’s arm. Duffy stepped forward to give his side a lifeline as he rifled his shot to the right of Evan Watts in the 89th minute.

Caulfield was an animated as ever as he willed his side to stay firm in the closing stages. United have dropped points in the dying embers so many times this season but remained resolute to secure a vital victory in their efforts to avoid relegation.

Tonight’s victory puts United to within a point of Derry in sixth place with two games in-hand. It’s a vital win for the Tribesmen as they bid to give themselves breathing space in the battle to avoid the drop.

Galway United: Evan Watts; Conor McCormack, Killian Brouder, Gianfranco Facchineri, Lee Devitt; Matty Wolfe (Wasiri Williams 81′), David Hurley (Axel Piesold 58′), Aaron Bolger (Junior Thiam 89′); Jimmy Keohane, Stephen Walsh, Ed McCarthy.

Derry City: Eddie Beach; Conor Barr, Cameron Dummigan, Patrick McClean; Kevin Santos, Adam O’Reilly, James Olayinka, Darragh Markey (James McClean 55′), Brandon Flemming; James Clarke (Liam Boyce 46′), Michael Duffy.

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