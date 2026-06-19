Late, late show from Pat's yields two goals to break Sligo resolve

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Sligo Rovers 0

JOE REDMOND AND Chris Forrester scored stoppage time goals as St Patrick’s Athletic finally broke Sligo Rovers’ dogged resolve at Richmond Park.

The win, their seventh on the bounce against the Bit O’Red in Inchicore, keeps Stephen Kenny’s Saints on the coattails of leaders Shamrock Rovers, five points behind with a game in hand.

As depleted Sligo’s tenacious defending from no less than 14 corners looked like earning them a big point, skipper Redmond ghosted in at the far post in the 93rd minute to meet Sean Hoare’s diagonal ball to head them in front.

Two minutes later, 17-year-old Sam Rooney threaded a sublime pass through for fellow sub Forrester who did the rest, cutting past Jeannot Esua before sweeping the ball to the net.

Unchanged from last week’s 2-0 win over Drogheda United, St Pat’s chased another quick start.

But, despite missing up to nine players, it was Sligo who started much the better.

And the visitors really should have been in front after five minutes.

Esua did well on the right to cross for Daire Patton whose scuffed shot deflected out for a corner off Hoare.

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Patton almost made amends seven minutes later, curling a direct free kick not far wide of Danny Rogers’ right-hand post.

Will Fitzgerald then caused sluggish Saints a problem down the left when bustling past opposite skipper Redmond with Luke Turner hacking the cross out for another corner.

Moments later Sligo were incensed when awarded just a corner after Fitzgerald’s cross appeared to strike Redmond’s hand.

Having gradually played their way into the game, St Pat’s threatened for the first time through ex-Sligo striker Aidan Keena who had a couple of shots blocked before heading over a James Brown corner.

Game, set and match to St Patrick's Athletic thanks to Chris Forrester 🐐



Injury time goals from Forrester and Joe Redmond gave Pats a huge win. pic.twitter.com/7qS0vNiCGl — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 19, 2026

Strike partner Ryan Edmondson then just couldn’t get enough on a superb cross from Zack Elbouzedi, glancing his header wide.

A delightful through ball from Romal Palmer gave Edmondson another sight of goal on the half hour. He never got hold of the shot as it bobbled off target.

Yet another chance dropped to the Englishman whose shot was turned out for a corner off defender Gareth McElroy.

In-between, Sligo striker Mai Traore spun Hoare to work Rogers as the visitors finished the half as they started it with a couple of real chances.

First Traore headed over Fitzgerald’s cross before Rogers made the save of the half to push away McElroy’s header.

Showing more impetus and intent, St Pat’s began the second half on the front foot.

But they laboured in front of goal with Palmer twice shooting wide before some Kian Leavy brilliance deserved a goal on the hour mark.

Running from deep inside his own half, the Ireland international ghosted past four opponents before striking the top of a post with a stunning left-foot drive.

Saints were well on top now as they pressed for the elusive goal, Sergeant saving on the line from Palmer in a scramble from another Brown corner.

Sergeant was then there to made the save of the night from an Edmondson header before the late, late drama brought St Pat’s victory.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; Redmond, Hoare, Turner (Breslin, 83); Lennon; Brown, Leavy (Forreseter, 76), Palmer (Mata, 76), Eldbouzedi; Keena (Baggley, 61), Edmondson (Rooney, 83).

Sligo Rovers: Sergeant; Esua, McElroy, Stewart (Zefi, 64), McDonagh; McManus, McHugh; O’Kane (Nolan, 77), Patton (Cannon, 77), Fitzgerald; Traore (Kavanagh, 77).

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).

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