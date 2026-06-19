Horror injury and post-match scuffle overshadow Canada's first-ever World Cup win

Canada 6

Qatar 0

CANADA THRASHED NINE-MAN Qatar 6-0 to clinch their first ever World Cup victory in a Group B match marred by a horrific injury to midfielder Ismael Kone.

A Jonathan David hat-trick, one apiece form Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba, as well as a Qatar own goal sealed a momentous victory for the Canadians, who now need only a draw against Switzerland in their final match to finish top of the group.

🇨🇦 2-0 🇶🇦



Jonathan David, take a bow. The Canadian striker puts his side two to the good with a lovely strike on the volley.



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But the celebratory atmosphere at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium was soured by a serious injury to Kone in the 51st minute.

Qatar’s Assim Madibo upended Kone with a clumsy challenge from behind to leave the Italy-based midfielder writhing in agony and clutching his left leg.

The seriousness of the injury was immediately apparent as team-mates frantically called for help from the Canadian medical staff on the sidelines.

Kone was eventually stretchered off the pitch, waving to the crowd as he inhaled from an oxygen pipe.

Madibo, who had initially been given a yellow card for the tackle, was sent off after it was upgraded to red following a VAR review – the second Qatari dismissal after Homam el-Amin was given his marching orders in the first half.

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Jonathan David scores Canada's third goal despite the efforts of Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

With Qatar down to nine men, Canada took full advantage to score three more goals.

Saliba – who had replaced the injured Kone – curled in a free-kick to make it 4-0 in the 64th minute.

🇨🇦 4-0 🇶🇦



Nathan Saliba gets Canada's fourth and holds up Ismael Koné's jersey after his injury



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The substitute celebrated his goal by racing to the sideline to hold up a replica of the stricken Kone’s Canadian jersey.

Another substitute, Jacob Shaffelburg, then helped make it 5-0, his fierce shot turned into the Qatar goal by defender Mohammad Manai.

🇨🇦 5-0 🇶🇦



Qatar just can't catch a break; this time it's Mohamed Manai who swings a leg at it but puts it into his own net



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David, who had scored twice in the first half after Cyle Larin’s 16th-minute opener, then completed his hat-trick in the second minute of stoppage time to complete the rout.

🇨🇦 6-0 🇶🇦



Three of the best he's made them pay. Johnathan David caps off Canada's night with his third goal.



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There were tense scenes at full-time as home manager Jesse Marsch reacted angrily to some words from his Qatari counterpart Julen Lopetegui before both squads engaged in a brief scuffle.

– © AFP 2026