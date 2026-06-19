Horror injury and post-match scuffle overshadow Canada's first-ever World Cup win

CANADA THRASHED NINE-MAN Qatar 6-0 to clinch their first ever World Cup victory in a Group B match marred by a horrific injury to midfielder Ismael Kone.
A Jonathan David hat-trick, one apiece form Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba, as well as a Qatar own goal sealed a momentous victory for the Canadians, who now need only a draw against Switzerland in their final match to finish top of the group.
🇨🇦 2-0 🇶🇦
Jonathan David, take a bow. The Canadian striker puts his side two to the good with a lovely strike on the volley.
But the celebratory atmosphere at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium was soured by a serious injury to Kone in the 51st minute.
Qatar’s Assim Madibo upended Kone with a clumsy challenge from behind to leave the Italy-based midfielder writhing in agony and clutching his left leg.
The seriousness of the injury was immediately apparent as team-mates frantically called for help from the Canadian medical staff on the sidelines.
Kone was eventually stretchered off the pitch, waving to the crowd as he inhaled from an oxygen pipe.
Madibo, who had initially been given a yellow card for the tackle, was sent off after it was upgraded to red following a VAR review – the second Qatari dismissal after Homam el-Amin was given his marching orders in the first half.
Advertisement
Jonathan David scores Canada's third goal despite the efforts of Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
With Qatar down to nine men, Canada took full advantage to score three more goals.
Saliba – who had replaced the injured Kone – curled in a free-kick to make it 4-0 in the 64th minute.
🇨🇦 4-0 🇶🇦
Nathan Saliba gets Canada's fourth and holds up Ismael Koné's jersey after his injury
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Horror injury and post-match scuffle overshadow Canada's first-ever World Cup win
Canada 6
Qatar 0
CANADA THRASHED NINE-MAN Qatar 6-0 to clinch their first ever World Cup victory in a Group B match marred by a horrific injury to midfielder Ismael Kone.
A Jonathan David hat-trick, one apiece form Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba, as well as a Qatar own goal sealed a momentous victory for the Canadians, who now need only a draw against Switzerland in their final match to finish top of the group.
But the celebratory atmosphere at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium was soured by a serious injury to Kone in the 51st minute.
Qatar’s Assim Madibo upended Kone with a clumsy challenge from behind to leave the Italy-based midfielder writhing in agony and clutching his left leg.
The seriousness of the injury was immediately apparent as team-mates frantically called for help from the Canadian medical staff on the sidelines.
Kone was eventually stretchered off the pitch, waving to the crowd as he inhaled from an oxygen pipe.
Madibo, who had initially been given a yellow card for the tackle, was sent off after it was upgraded to red following a VAR review – the second Qatari dismissal after Homam el-Amin was given his marching orders in the first half.
Jonathan David scores Canada's third goal despite the efforts of Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
With Qatar down to nine men, Canada took full advantage to score three more goals.
Saliba – who had replaced the injured Kone – curled in a free-kick to make it 4-0 in the 64th minute.
The substitute celebrated his goal by racing to the sideline to hold up a replica of the stricken Kone’s Canadian jersey.
Another substitute, Jacob Shaffelburg, then helped make it 5-0, his fierce shot turned into the Qatar goal by defender Mohammad Manai.
David, who had scored twice in the first half after Cyle Larin’s 16th-minute opener, then completed his hat-trick in the second minute of stoppage time to complete the rout.
There were tense scenes at full-time as home manager Jesse Marsch reacted angrily to some words from his Qatari counterpart Julen Lopetegui before both squads engaged in a brief scuffle.
– © AFP 2026
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
2026 world cup Canada Host Nation Qatar Soccer World Cup