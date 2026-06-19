Dundalk climb up to third as Kenny screamer completes rally against Bohemians

Bohemians 1

Dundalk 2

Paul O’Hehir reports from Dalymount Park

EOIN KENNY DELIVERED a moment of individual brilliance to seal a come-from-behind win for Dundalk at Dalymount Park, with the Lilywhites leapfrogging Bohemians into third just to rub their noses in it that little bit more.

Kenny, the son of St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen Kenny, performed a drag back on the edge of the Gypsies box to take two Bohs players out of it, before cooly slamming the ball high into Paul Walters’ net.

It was no more than Dundalk deserved. Their have-a-go approach has stood to them most weeks on their return to the Premier Division this year and those principles never deserted them here, even when they went behind early on to Cian Byrne’s opener.

What a goal by Eoin Kenny! 😮



The turn and finish, wow.



Catch the remainder of the game on Virgin Media Three. pic.twitter.com/537axltlFj — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 19, 2026

Danny Mullen equalised midway through the opening half and Dundalk maintained their hold on proceedings to seal the win and leave some furious Bohemians supporters calling for manager Alan Reynolds’ head after the final whistle.

Bohs were eager to atone for a crushing 4-1 defeat away to Derry City last week and looked to be on the right path initially. Harry Vaughan, a delight until he ran out of steam on the hour, signalled their intent with a shot off the post after 78 seconds.

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Dundalk were blinded by just how quickly the Gypsies burst from the blocks and they were behind after five minutes when Byrne climbed highest to power home an unstoppable header off Dayle Rooney’s corner.

At that early stage, the hosts looked well positioned to kick on and drive home their advantage. But not for the first time this season, they retreated into their shell and allowed Dundalk seize control much to the frustration of the home crowd.

Dundalk break quickly up the pitch and level the scoring through Danny Mullen! ⚪



Incredible work from Eoin Kenny to start the attack. pic.twitter.com/HyoNFZvhJr — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 19, 2026

Dundalk have marked their return to the top flight with a series of swashbuckling displays. Ciaran Kilduff’s team love a challenge and despite the early setback, they met this one head on.

Kenny, such a consistent performer for the Lilywhites and always a dangerman out wide, picked the ball up on the edge of his own box and slalomed his way past four Bohemians players before setting the wheels in motion for his side’s equaliser.

His clipped ball forward was nicely weighted but Patrick Hickey used his tall frame to somehow hook it out of the sky. But in doing so, he sacrificed control of the ball and Ronan Teenan squared for Mullen to drill home.

Vaughan was working overtime in his efforts to get some energy back into Bohemians’ cause. His close control and eye for a pass was well received and just before the break, he scampered into the box and fired low at Enda Minogue who saved with his feet.

Bohemians were blessed not to concede a comical goal in the opening minutes of the second-half. Hickey undercut a backpass to Walters, giving Mullen a sniff, but his strike towards the open goal lacked punch and Hickey scrambled back to clear off the line.

And the Gypsies continued to live dangerously thereafter. Mullen ought to have put Dundalk ahead midway through the half but after forcing Walters to commit at close range, he cracked his shot off the crossbar.

It was his parting act before a serious looking knee injury curtailed his night but Kenny stepped up in his absence to win it for Dundalk – who had Declan McDaid sent off on a second booking – with that stunning late strike.

BOHEMIANS: Walters; Byrne (Flores 74), Hickey, Todd; Power, Devoy, Diallo (Morahan 62), Rooney (Strods 77); Tierney, Vaughan (Parsons 62); James-Taylor (Whelan 62).

DUNDALK: Minogue; Buckley (McDaid 74), Cornwall, Burns; JR Wilson; Dervin, Treacy (T Wilson 45); Kenny, Teehan, Horgan (Groome 81); Mullen (Arubi 70)

Referee: P McLaughlin (Monaghan)

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