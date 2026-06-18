More Stories
Thick fog at the US Open. Alamy Stock Photo
Pea souper

Fog halts US Open half an hour into first play

Difficult conditions force a break in play.
2.24pm, 18 Jun 2026

HEAVY FOG HAS halted play in the first round of the 126th US Open on Thursday after just 30 minutes with only 18 players on the course at Shinnecock.

Americans Caleb Surratt and James Nicholas had parred the first two holes to share the early lead when play was suspended.

Irish competitors including Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington will have to wait a little longer before getting into action. 

– © AFP 2026

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie