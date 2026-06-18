Fog halts US Open half an hour into first play

HEAVY FOG HAS halted play in the first round of the 126th US Open on Thursday after just 30 minutes with only 18 players on the course at Shinnecock.

Americans Caleb Surratt and James Nicholas had parred the first two holes to share the early lead when play was suspended.

Irish competitors including Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington will have to wait a little longer before getting into action.

– © AFP 2026