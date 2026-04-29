Wembanyama's Spurs win first NBA playoff series since 2017, 76ers beat Celtics to stay alive

NBA playoff results

Portland Trail Blazers 95 @ 114 San Antonio Spurs (Spurs win 4-1)

(Spurs win 4-1) Philadelphia 76ers 113 @ 97 Boston Celtics (Celtics lead 3-2)

(Celtics lead 3-2) Atlanta Hawks 97 @ 126 New York Knicks (Knicks lead 3-2)

THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS punched their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, leading wire to wire in a 114-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Victor Wembanyama scored 17 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked six shots to help the Spurs wrap up a 4-1 win in their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series.

The Spurs, who clawed back from a 19-point deficit to win game four, burst out of the blocks and pushed their lead to as many as 28 before taking a 65-45 lead into half-time.

Portland unleashed an 11-0 run that cut a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to nine, but the Spurs responded.

De’Aaron Fox scored 13 of his 21 points in the final period and Wembanyama — playing his second game after missing one with a concussion — delivered two massive blocks as San Antonio won a playoff series for the first time since 2017.

Seeded second in the West, they are chasing a sixth NBA title and their first since 2014.

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- Embiid in rhythm -

In the East, Philadelphia star Joel Embiid scored 33 points and handed out eight assists as the 76ers fended off elimination with a 113-97 victory over the Boston Celtics.

A dominant second half by Embiid — playing just his second game since a 9 April emergency appendectomy — enabled the Sixers to cut the series deficit against Boston to 3-2.

Tyrese Maxey added 25 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who also had 16 points and nine rebounds from Paul George.

Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown added 22 points.

Boston were outscored 28-11 in the fourth quarter, producing their fewest points in any quarter this season with the series clincher up for grabs.

The Celtics, who have missed the playoffs only once since 2007, are trying to reach the second round for the fifth year in a row.

The Sixers have not won a playoff series since sweeping Brooklyn in the first round in 2023.

- Knicks edge closer -

The Celtics, chasing a second NBA title in three seasons, or 76ers will face either the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks in the second round.

The Knicks seized a 3-2 lead in their series with a 126-97 home victory over the Hawks.

Jalen Brunson scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter and added eight assists while Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the hosts.

Atlanta must win at home in game six on Thursday to force a winner-take-all game seven in New York on Saturday.

– © AFP 2026