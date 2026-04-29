Largest-ever Irish team named for European Aquatics Championships

TWO OLYMPIC MEDALLISTS and several European champions headline Ireland’s largest-ever team for the European Aquatics Championships.

Twenty-six swimmers and one diver have been selected to compete in Paris this August (10th-16th).

Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen, bronze medallist Mona McSharry, and European champions Ellen Walshe (25m), John Shortt (25m), and Danielle Hill (50m) are all included.

Hill heads to Paris as the defending 50m champion, following her gold medal performance in Belgrade in 2024, while recent European Short Course winners Wiffen, Walshe, and Shortt will look to carry their 25m success onto the long course stage.

McSharry will also be targeting her first European long-course medal.

The squad features a strong blend of proven performers and emerging talent, with European Short Course bronze medallist Evan Bailey, European U23 champion Ellie McCartney, European U23 medallist Eoin Corby, and European Junior medallist Grace Davison all earning selection.

Jack Kelly, fresh from a dominant Irish Open Championships, where he secured all three breaststroke titles, is set to make his senior Ireland debut.

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Olympians Darragh Greene, Conor Ferguson, and Victoria Catterson also return to international competition, pulling on the green jacket for the first time since the Paris Games.

Nathan Wiffen has also opted to contest the open water event, which will take place in the River Seine prior to the pool programme — the same venue where his brother Daniel became Ireland’s first-ever Olympic open-water swimmer in 2024.

In diving, Paris Olympian Jake Passmore will be Ireland’s sole representative.

European Aquatics Championships, August 10th-16th: Jacob Armon, Evan Bailey, Adam Bradley, Alana Burns-Atkin, Jack Cassin, Victoria Catterson, Eoin Corby, Lottie Cullen, Liam Custer, Grace Davison, Tom Fannon, Danielle Farrell, Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Matthew Hamilton, Danielle Hill, Jack Kelly, Ellie McCartney, Mona McSharry, Denis O’Brien, Rosalie Phelan, Cormac Rynn, John Shortt, Ellen Walshe, Daniel Wiffen, Nathan Wiffen.

European Aquatics Open Water Championships, August 4th – 8th: Nathan Wiffen.

European Aquatics Diving Championships, July 31st – August 6th: Jake Passmore.

European Aquatics Junior Championships, Munich, July 7th – 12th: Maren Byrne, Niamh Connery, Clare Custer, Julia Dziedzic, Phelim Hanley.

European Aquatics Junior Diving Championships, Budapest, June 22nd – 28th: Emma Kelly.

Ireland national senior team schedule:

May 23rd – 25th: AP Race London International (London)

May 27th – 28th: Mare Nostrum Swim Tour (Canet-en-Roussillon, France)

May 30th – 31st: Mare Nostrum Swim Tour (Barcelona, Spain)

June 26th – 28th: Sette Colli Swim Meet (Rome, Italy)

July 24th – 29th: Commonwealth Games (Glasgow)

July 31st – August 16th: European Aquatics Championships (Swimming, Open Water, and Diving) (Paris)