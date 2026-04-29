Antrim county board insist that they never sought to remove Davy Fitz as hurling manager

ANTRIM GAA INSIST that they never sought to remove Davy Fitzgerald as Saffrons senior hurling manager as the public row between players and the county board continued on Wednesday morning.

Antrim’s players wrote to the county board on Tuesday, stating that “a decision was made to remove Davy from his position, only for that decision to later be reversed”, creating “uncertainty” and a “lack of trust”.

Players requested that county board chairman Seamus McMullan meet with them ahead of Tuesday night’s training session to clarify the “conflicting information”, and warned that they would not train in the absence of a meeting, opening the door to possible strike action.

The players also raised concerns about the training gear provided to them, and claimed that they are yet to receive their full allocation of gear.

Tuesday night’s training session was subsequently cancelled, with McMullan later explaining that he was unable to facilitate a meeting due to “prior commitments that could not be changed at short notice”.

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However, the county board chair stressed that “I am treating those issues very seriously and will address them directly”, and reiterated that Fitzgerald’s position was reconfirmed at Monday’s county committee meeting.

In his statement, McMullan said: “Antrim GAA received correspondence (28 April 2026), issued on behalf of players from the senior hurling squad.

“We fully acknowledge the concerns raised in the letter. I have assured players’ representatives I am treating those issues very seriously and will address them directly.

“Whilst prior commitments that could not be changed at short notice meant a meeting on the same day the letter was received was not possible, we are working closely with players’ representatives and my priority is making sure we move forward together.

“I would like to be clear: at no point was any decision taken to remove Davy Fitzgerald from his position as senior hurling manager. This was confirmed at the county committee meeting of 27 April 2026.

Antrim senior hurling results and performances this season have been very disappointing and have understandably caused frustration for everyone.

As a county committee we will always work hard to take decisions in the best interest of Antrim GAA. As a lifelong Gael, I believe those decisions must be taken in the right way.”

Antrim, who have lost their opening two games in the Joe McDonagh Cup, are next due to play against London on 10 May.