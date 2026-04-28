Antrim hurling in strike threat as they claim efforts were made to remove Davy Fitzgerald

THE ANTRIM SENIOR hurling squad are threatening strike action after a letter to the county board concerning the future of manager of Davy Fitzgerald was leaked.

The letter concerns what the players claim was a decision ‘to remove Davy from his position,’ and raises concerns over the provision of training gear for the panel.

It signs off, requesting that county board chairman Seamus McMullan attend their training session this evening (Tuesday) to clarify the situation. It also warns that if this does not happen, ‘the players will not proceed with the scheduled training session and further action could be taken.’

The letter in full, reads as follows;

Dear Members of the Antrim County Board,

The Antrim Senior Hurling Squad wish to formally raise a number of concerns regarding recent events that have caused confusion and frustration within the group.

Firstly, there is significant concern surrounding the situation involving Davy. It is understood that a decision was made to remove Davy from his position, only for that decision to later be reversed.

When this was subsequently raised and questioned, the squad were informed that no such action had taken place. Furthermore, when this was brought to Seamus, the Chairman was asked directly about the matter and indicated that he had no knowledge of it.

This is particularly concerning given that Davy, other members of the management team, have all confirmed that the sequence of events did in fact occur. The contradiction between what occurred and what has been communicated has created uncertainty and a lack of trust among the players.

Secondly, there are ongoing issues regarding training gear. A number of players have still not received the full allocation of gear that is expected. This has been highlighted as part of the basic gear requirements outlined in the GPA Players’ Charter, which further underlines the importance of addressing the matter without delay.

In order to address these matters directly, the squad will be requesting that Seamus, along with any other members of the County Board who wish to attend, meet with the panel at training tonight, Tuesday 28th April 2026, to provide clarity and address the concerns outlined above.

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If Seamus and relevant board members are not in a position to attend and engage with the squad on these issues, the players will not proceed with the scheduled training session and further action could be taken.

The squad respectfully request:

● Clarification on the sequence of events regarding the decision involving Davy

● An explanation as to why conflicting information was provided when the matter was raised

● An update on the status of outstanding training gear and when this will be resolved

● Reassurance that clearer communication processes will be implemented going forward

A prompt and transparent response would be appreciated.

Yours sincerely,

Antrim Senior Hurling Squad

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