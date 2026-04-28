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5 GAA senior games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule
Tuesday 28 April
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
Preliminary quarter-finals
*****
Wednesday 29 April
Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship
Connacht final
Mayo's Kobe McDonald. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Leinster semi-final
Ulster final
Fulfil Munster U20 hurling championship
Round 5
*****
Thursday 30 April
Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football final
Kerry U20 football manager Tomás Ó Sé. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship
Round 4
*****
Friday 1 May
Electric Ireland minor championships
Munster round 4
Connacht football semi-final
*****
Saturday 2 May
Ulster senior football semi-final
Leinster senior football semi-final
Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
Electric Ireland minor championships
Leinster hurling round 3
Ulster football round 2
*****
Sunday 3 May
Munster senior hurling championship
Round 3
Leinster senior football semi-final
Ulster senior football semi-final
Armagh's Kieran McGeeney. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO
TG4 provincial ladies football championships
Connacht senior final
Leinster senior championship
Munster senior championship
Ulster senior championship
*****
Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
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