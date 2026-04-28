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Clare's Mark Rodgers and Limeick's Kyle Hayes. James Crombie/INPHO
Plan Ahead

5 GAA senior games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
6.17pm, 28 Apr 2026

Tuesday 28 April

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

Preliminary quarter-finals

  • Wicklow v Meath, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 6.30pm.
  • Westmeath v Carlow, Tubberclair, 7.30pm.

*****

Wednesday 29 April

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht final

  • Mayo v Roscommon, Tuam Stadium, 7pm - TG4 app & Spórt TG4 YouTube.

kobe-mcdonald Mayo's Kobe McDonald. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster semi-final

  • Meath v Kildare, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Ulster final

  • Monaghan v Tyrone, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.35pm - TG4.

Fulfil Munster U20 hurling championship

Round 5

  • Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Thursday 30 April

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football final

  • Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm - TG4 app & Spórt TG4 YouTube.

tomas-o-se Kerry U20 football manager Tomás Ó Sé. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship

Round 4

  • Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 7pm.

*****

Friday 1 May

Electric Ireland minor championships

Munster round 4

  • Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Connacht football semi-final

  • Sligo v Galway, Tubbercurry, 6.30pm.

*****

Saturday 2 May

Ulster senior football semi-final

  • Derry v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm - GAA+.

Leinster senior football semi-final

  • Louth v Dublin, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7pm - GAA+.

sam-mulroy-and-sean-bugler Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Electric Ireland minor championships

Leinster hurling round 3

  • Laois v Westmeath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.30pm.
  • Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm.
  • Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 1.30pm.

Ulster football round 2

  • Armagh v Fermanagh, Crossmaglen, 12pm.
  • Monaghan v Tyrone, Inniskeen, 12pm.
  • Derry v Cavan, Owenbeg, 12pm.
  • Donegal v Down, Donegal GAA Centre, 1.30pm.

*****

Sunday 3 May

Munster senior hurling championship

Round 3

  • Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm - RTÉ 2.

Leinster senior football semi-final

  • Kildare v Westmeath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm - GAA+.  

Ulster senior football semi-final

  • Armagh v Down, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm - RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

armagh-manager-kieran-mcgeeney Armagh's Kieran McGeeney. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

TG4 provincial ladies football championships

Connacht senior final

  • Galway v Mayo, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick on Shannon, 3pm.

Leinster senior championship

  • Dublin v Kildare, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Munster senior championship

  • Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
  • Tipperary v Kerry, Clonmel Sportsfield, 2pm.

Ulster senior championship

  • Donegal v Tyrone, Lifford, 2pm.

*****

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