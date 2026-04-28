Ryan Manning scores for Southampton but Ipswich edge towards promotion with late equaliser

Southampton 2

Ipswich Town 2

IPSWICH EDGED CLOSER to an immediate Premier League return by ending Southampton’s automatic promotion hopes with a thrilling 2-2 draw at St Mary’s.

Substitute Jack Clarke lashed Town level in the 87th minute after goals from Saints pair Ryan Manning and Cyle Larin overturned Wes Burns’ opener.

Ryan Manning celebrates his goal for Southampton. Alamy Alamy

The south-coast stalemate moves Kieran McKenna’s side a point clear of third-placed Millwall going into the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Despite stretching their unbeaten run to 18 league games, fifth-placed Southampton must be content with a place in the play-offs on the back of Saturday’s agonising FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City.

Ipswich host QPR on Saturday lunchtime while promotion rivals Millwall, whose goal difference is inferior by 17, play at home to relegated Oxford.

Middlesbrough also remain in the hunt to finish runners-up to title winners Coventry and will go to play-off chasing Wrexham at the weekend sitting two points off the pace.

In a tense tussle between two teams relegated from the top flight last term, Ipswich had the better of the limited first-half chances.

Town winger Jaden Philogene – one of five players recalled following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at lowly West Brom – twice tested Saints goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, while Ivan Azon also threatened.

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Southampton boss Tonda Eckert made three changes to his starting XI following a heartbreaking trip to Wembley.

Recalled striker Larin curled narrowly over for the hosts and later directed a tame header straight at Tractor Boys keeper Christian Walton as the contest initially struggled to justify the pre-match hype.

Larin tested Walton with an acrobatic effort within a minute of the restart before Ipswich edged ahead in the 48th minute.

After Jacob Greaves dispossessed Tom Fellows in midfield and lifted the ball over the top, Azon poked across the box for Burns to lash beyond Peretz.

Ipswich’s sold-out away end was sensing a crucial victory but the advantage lasted only 10 minutes.

Greaves was booked for a lunging challenge on Finn Azaz just outside the Town box and from the resulting free-kick, Manning’s low effort flicked off Marcelino Nunez to fly into the roof of the net via the leg of the wrong-footed Walton.

Southampton knew only victory would be good enough to keep them in contention for a top-two finish.

Azaz – bidding to replicate his wonder strike at Wembley – drilled wide before a moment of magic turned the match in the home side’s favour in the 80th minute.

Manning drove forward and slid a pass into Canada international Larin, who calmly stepped inside Greaves and Leif Davis to stab the ball beyond Walton.

A four-way final-day promotion shoot-out was on the cards but Clarke hauled Ipswich level three minutes from time by firing his 16th league goal of the season into the bottom right corner.

The winger twice came close to a late winner, striking a post and then forcing a last-gasp save out of Peretz as a breathless encounter ended all square.

More to follow…