Lowry to play with 2025 Ryder Cup captain Bradley at this week's signature event

SHANE LOWRY WILL tee off alongside last year’s US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley at this week’s signature event on the PGA Tour, the Cadillac Championship.

Lowry has been paired with Bradley, they will commence their first round at 7.35pm (Irish time) on Thursday, before a second round tee time of 4.20pm on Friday. The compete in Miami at the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral.

Seventeen of the top 25 players in the official world golf rankings will compete, but Masters champion Rory McIlroy is amongst those not in action. World number three Matt Fitzpatrick, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, is also absent, as is Xander Schauffele.

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Tee times for the first and second round at the Cadillac Championship pic.twitter.com/JIR1RFm6eq — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 28, 2026

World number one Scottie Scheffler will tee off alongside world number Cameron Young. Other notable pairings are Justin Rose and Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood with Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa with Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas with Jordan Spieth.

Scottie Scheffler. Alamy Live News. Alamy Live News.

The Cadillac Championship is the only new event on the 2026 PGA Tour season and has gained signature event status, the fifth of eight that will take place this year. There is $20 million (€17.07 million) up for grabs in prize money with the winner to receive $3.6 million (€3.07 million).

The signature event action continues next week with the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina from 7-10 May, before the second Major of the year tees off when the PGA Championship takes place at Aronimink GC, just outside Philadelphia.