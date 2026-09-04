'When she stepped onto the pitch, it was like she belonged there' - Katie Taylor's football days

THE WHISPERS WENT around a young Leinster representative team as they geared up to face Peamount United in a friendly.

“Katie Taylor’s playing!”

Áine O’Gorman can’t remember the finer details, but it’s a standout memory from her younger days in football.

Everyone knew of Katie Taylor, the talented boxer and footballer from Bray. O’Gorman, from the nearby Wicklow town of Enniskerry, got to know her even better that day.

“I went to tackle her, I hit off her and I was like, ‘Oh God,’” she laughs. “Just so strong.”

This was the first time O’Gorman played against Taylor. They would later become teammates for Ireland, and subsequently, Peamount.

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Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

While boxing took over in time, football was indeed Taylor’s first love. She played the beautiful game long before setting foot in the ring.

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Growing up in Oldcourt in Bray, Taylor lined out for local teams St Fergal’s and Newtown Juniors, becoming the first girl to feature in the Wicklow and District Schoolboys’ League. She won the league’s Player of the Year award and represented them at the 2000 Kennedy Cup, underlining her absurd ability from a young age.

Having also dipped her toes in Gaelic football with Fergal Ógs, Taylor had started boxing at the age of 10, and it became her everything. But she combined it with football for as long as possible.

Primarily a striker, there were stints at Lourdes Celtic, St James’ Gate and St Catherine’s in the Dublin Women’s Soccer League, before pitching up at Peamount. By then, she was climbing the underage international ranks.

Taylor was called up to the Ireland U17s aged 14, and progressed to the U19 team a year later, previously citing boxing training as helping physically bridge age gaps. Four goals in a U19 Euros qualifier against Macedonia in September 2003 put her name in lights, and the following month she made her senior international debut aged 17.

Katie Taylor and Aine O'Gorman pictured in 2008. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

She became the youngest female international at the time (the title is now held by Tyler Toland) as a second-half substitute in a 9-0 win over Malta in Valletta, with her father Pete telling The Bray People: “The manager, Noel King, didn’t want to risk her because of her age. But Katie didn’t look out of place.”

Taylor went on to win 11 senior caps, when boxing allowed, with her path crossing with O’Gorman on occasion.

“Katie was kind of coming out of the squad, and I came in around 16,” the now-retired centurion recalls.

“Just a great character, so genuine. When she stepped onto the football pitch, it was like she belonged there, as well as in the boxing ring. Just great determination, mentality, skill.

“She was a smashing footballer. It was great for me, obviously, growing up in Enniskerry, near Bray, to have Katie as a role model.

“I remember she scored this goal… we were playing Italy away, she scored a worldie.”

You have likely already seen this one from February 2008. Taylor sent Ireland into a dream 1-0 lead early on in Sardinia, catching a poorly cleared free-kick on the half-volley and unleashing from 25 yards to silence the home crowd.

She was shown a red card later in the game, “harshly sent-off” according to King on a second yellow, as Ireland shipped four late goals to lose 4-1.

That worldie was the second of Taylor’s two senior international goals, both scored in Euro 2009 qualifiers. Her first was also a sublime long-range strike, in a 2-1 win over Hungary at Tolka Park in April 2007. Taylor lifted home from 30 yards out on the right, the ball kissing the underside of the crossbar as she was swarmed by teammates.

Possibly the greatest goal I've seen while involved as coach of the Irish Women's Team

2007 @FAIreland 2 Hungary 1@KatieTaylor with the long distance strike #20x20 #ShowYourStripes #CantSeeCantBe #InternationalWomenDay2019 pic.twitter.com/qtt5QZOUA2 — Gerard Dunne (@gdunne16) March 8, 2019

Other notable appearances for Ireland were prestigious friendlies against the USA in California, and Arsenal at Dalymount Park. King’s side won the second game 1-0, with Taylor among several Irish players catching the eye. Indeed, years later, after her Olympic gold medal at London 2012, Taylor was linked with the Gunners.

There were other opportunities in football, with scholarships to America offered after finishing school, but boxing was taking precedence at that stage.

Taylor in action against Arsenal's Jayne Ludlow in a friendly in 2008. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Taylor’s final international appearance was in September 2009, as a substitute in a 2011 World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan at Turner’s Cross. A certain Stephanie Roche scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory, with O’Gorman, Emma Byrne, Niamh Fahey and Diane Caldwell among the other recognisable names who featured that night in Cork.

She continued to lace up the boots for Peamount when she could, and was a member of the 2010 squad that won a famous treble: the DWSL, DWSL Cup and FAI Cup. O’Gorman scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 FAI Cup final win over Salthill Devon, while former Ireland boss Eileen Gleeson, Roche and Louise Quinn were others involved.

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Those former teammates have often talked about her through the years, with “the female equivalent of Roy Keane” a title bestowed by Olivia O’Toole. And Taylor has similarly reflected fondly on those times.

“My time playing football was obviously a huge part of my life growing up as well, I loved it,” she said in an interview with SportsJOE in 2023.

“I think at one stage during my teenage years, it was probably my number one sport, and I was thinking about pursuing it professionally at some point. But obviously, eventually, the boxing hit and there was no real competition about which sport I was going to choose.

Aine O'Gorman and Katie Taylor pictured in 2008. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“I had a great time playing football and being involved in the Irish set-up from U17s, U19s level, and senior level was incredible. My best friends have always come from my football days as well, people who I’m still best friends with today. Great times and I loved them.”

One of those friends is O’Gorman, the pair still extremely close. She will be in Croke Park on Saturday night as a legendary boxing career comes to a fitting close.

“I can’t wait, buzzing for it. I was a bit stressed out getting the tickets. I didn’t get them on the Wednesday on the Lidl Plus App, but I managed to get some on the Friday – after two hours or something waiting, but got over the line!

“Really looking forward to the occasion. She deserves it. 80,000 people in Croke Park, it’s unbelievable.”

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