Irish clubs need to view mandatory minutes for academy graduates as an opportunity

TO UNDERSTAND JUST how important it is for League of Ireland clubs to finally enter the 21st century when it comes to player development, take just one example of a very routine scenario that was retold to The Beat this week.

Approaching the winter of 2024, a decision on the future of an academy player who had already made his Premier Division debut was being debated by the relevant staff.

The first team manager felt the midfielder wasn’t ready to make the step up and be a permanent member of his squad. The academy boss fought his corner and felt he needed more time in the first-team environment.

These two contrasting viewpoints – and needs – are hardly new. The manager wanted someone he felt was ready to perform now, his colleague hoped for patience to allow the player to reach his potential.

The player was released and picked up by a First Division club.

Frustrated by not having any empirical data to help back up his argument, the academy boss felt encouraged as the club began to work more closely with an external analysis firm.

Yet they still had no numbers for academy players to properly back up their assessments and compare with those in the first team.

Earlier this season, with the help of their data, the Premier Division club began to look at options for recruitment. The player they released was coming up high on several metrics and suggested as an option.

Just one problem, an English Football League club already swooped and had a deal in place.

This one example of purely subjective player assessment in the Irish game is what the FAI are determined to stamp out with the growth of its League of Ireland academies.

As revealed by The 42 on Thursday, talks are underway in the background between the governing body and clubs to introduce new regulations that will ensure a minimum number of minutes to academy players in competitive games each season.

It is understood that discussions are ongoing and that the 2028 campaign has been earmarked as a potential target for the change in rules across the Premier and First Division.

A year on from the government’s initial €3 million commitment towards the funding and development of academies, clubs will soon have no option but to show the fruits of the labour made possible due to the public purse.

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It’s not just about producing players for the market, record sales that make headlines like Mason Melia and Victory Ozhianvuna, who were signed by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, but building an infrastructure that allows for footballers to flourish and improve the League of Ireland.

It is a league that some believe can be one of the best development leagues in Europe, but it feels an awfully long way from that right now.

The hope in the medium to long term is that the standard of players being introduced are both talented and robust enough to ensure a quota on minutes is no longer viewed as a hindrance.

In the short term, while there is an acceptance that specific regulations to guarantee academy minutes cannot be rushed, the training wheels also have to be pulled off eventually.

At the moment, not enough young players from academies are getting a chance, and as the demands of first-team football continues to outpace the progress being made at academy level that is a significant problem that needs to be rectified. The gap cannot widen.

In 2024, a report was commissioned by the European Club Association that centred on the transition of players from academies to first team football.

A core finding of the study was that 450 cumulative minutes of action was deemed sufficient across a season. Just five academy players aged 19 or under have met that criteria in the Premier Division so far this term, while there is a firm belief within the FAI that the number of minutes across a campaign for League of Ireland academy graduates would actually need to be significantly higher than 450.

They’re not wrong. For example, in an interview earlier this year, Queens Park Rangers’ Head of Academy Methodology, Athlone native Anthony Hayes, told The 42 that the Championship club have set a benchmark of 1,800 minutes in England’s second tier before a player transitions from academy to first team.

As part of League of Ireland clubs’ conditions of academy funding through the government, the FAI insisted that each side produce a “club transition policy” to document how they will manage and promote players into a first-team environment.

The next step, it seems, will be to compel those clubs who aren’t giving youth a chance to do so through official rules.

Investing in technology and data is going to be vital for the League of Ireland. The plans for continued assessment and cataloguing of physical milestones, for example, will make judgments and conversations about youth players far more evidenced-base.

For example, when the time finally comes, that Academy Director has the ability to compare the output of those knocking on the door of the first team with the player already inside. It will no longer simply be left to the eye-test or gut feeling of a youngster’s readiness to perform.

Of course, there are other aspects of becoming a first-team professional that will only be determined once the player gets minutes on the pitch. But they can no longer simply be held back by prejudice or fear.

Irish football needs to be brave to change course and youth will always lead the way on that front.