Shelbourne survive scare from DLR Waves to remain in title hunt

DLR Waves 1

Shelbourne 3

Darryl Geraghty reports from UCD Bowl

THE TITLE HUNT remains on as Shelbourne were given a massive scare at the UCD Bowl.

It was a Shels legend that landed the knockout blow in a hugely entertaining, and full blooded, Dublin Derby.

Having taken the lead from a trademark Bella Flocchini strikes, Shels then saw two penalties missed before Michelle Doonan put the cat amongst the pigeons with a well taken second-half equaliser.

The talismanic Pearl Slattery popped up with a huge header to seal the deal before Sadhbh Hartley grabbed her first senior goal with seconds remaining.

Before kick-off and to put the mammoth task in hand into some perspective, The Waves had only beaten The Reds once since April 2020 and hadn’t celebrated a competitive goal against the title hopefuls since the FAI Cup defeat nearly three years ago.

The hosts did go agonisingly close to taking the lead with just a couple of minutes played when Kellin Dodd reacted quickest to Amber Cullen’s dangerous corner kick and rattled the crossbar with a thunderous strike.

This sparked the All-Island Cup winners to life in an action packed quarter of an hour and returned the favour when the inform Olivia Damco smashed the cross bar from close range.

Moments later they went one better through a well worked move finished off by Flocchini, who showed why she is so highly regarded, flicking the ball over the head of her defender and rifling in an unstoppable volley to give her side the lead.

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Having netted from the spot in their recent 6-0 FAI Cup semi-final win, Kate Mooney had the chance to celebrate making her first start in 406 days when she was adjudged to have been brought down by Dodd in the area. But the fan favourite dragged her spot kick just wide of the left hand post.

The drama wasn’t quite done for the first 45 as Shelbourne were awarded yet another dubious penalty. But Mooney saw this penalty brilliantly saved by the Lithuanian stopper.

The hosts levelled just eight minutes after the break. Keelin Dodd’s inswinging free-kick from the left found the lively Doolin who finished from close range.

With their title hopes slipping through their fingers, Shelbourne skipper Pearl Slattery proved her sides saviour nodding home a pinpoint Leah Doyle cross.

With time running out, young star Sadhbh Hartley was on hand to finish off some excellent work by Olivia Damico to put the icing on the cake.

DLR Waves: Rugile Auskalnyte; Leah Donnelly, Chloe McCarthy Jess Gleeson; Kelsey McQuillan (Bronagh Kane, 69’); Keelin Dodd (Sian Murdiff, 58’), Eve Conheady, Michelle Muddiman, Neema Nyangasi, Michelle Doonan, Amber Cullen (Abbie Brophy, 65’)

Subs not used: Mollie Levingston, Rachel Doyle, Amber Cosgrove, Shauna Pearse, Lauren Strong, Erin Moore

Shelbourne: Jenna Willoughby; Nia Hannon (Jess Gargan, 59’), Pearl Slattery, Leah Doyle; Olivia Damico, Aoife Kelly, Maggie Pierce, Isabella Flocchini, Maeve Wollmer (Katie McCarn, 24’); Halle Harcourt, (Sadhbh Hartley, 67’) Kate Mooney (Rachel Graham, 46’)

Subs not used: Mya Sanchez, Grace Keaveney, Caoimhe O’Brien, Brie Severns

Referee: Mark Moynihan