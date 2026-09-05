Ryan Naderi winner hands Rangers third consecutive victory

Rangers 1

Motherwell 0

RANGERS STRIKER RYAN Naderi accepted a gift to notch the only goal against Motherwell at Ibrox.

The early substitute dispossessed Alex Paulsen as the Motherwell goalkeeper attempted to dribble the ball past him outside his box.

The German had the simple task of rolling the ball into the net to score what proved to be a 12th-minute winner.

Motherwell dominated possession and created several chances, but Rangers were more effective in the final third and should have added to their lead. Kim Min-su missed a first-half penalty and debutant striker Kevin Kelsy was among those to pass up good opportunities after he came off the bench.

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Rangers ultimately saw out the game without any late scares as they recorded a third consecutive Premiership victory.

Celtic travel to play St Mirren at 8pm on Saturday night.