Haaland scores winner for Man City, Tottenham off the mark with a point at Forest

Manchester City 1

Coventry City 0

ERLING HAALAND’S FIRST-half header saw Manchester City edge out Coventry 1-0 and make it three wins from three as Enzo Fernández made an earlier than planned debut.

Haaland’s third goal of the season came in the 26th minute when he headed in Antoine Semenyo’s cross in a move started by Fernandez.

The £125 million (€145.52 million) deadline-day signing from Chelsea had been named among the substitutes but was thrust into Enzo Maresca’s starting line-up when Nico O’Reilly was hurt during the warm-up, and the Argentinian impressed with an energetic display.

Fernandez was also instrumental in a move that ended with Rayan Cherki hitting a post, but was offside when he set up Haaland for a second-half goal which was disallowed.

Coventry defended deep for much of the afternoon and registered only 22% possession, but turned up the heat late on with chances for substitutes Loum Tchaouna and Ellis Simms as City were left hanging on.

However, Frank Lampard’s newly-promoted side slumped to a third straight defeat, yet to score on their return to the Premier League.

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Coventry City boss Frank Lampard. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

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Nottingham Forest 0

Tottenham 0

Tottenham earned their first point of the Premier League season after a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, but things are still not clicking for Roberto De Zerbi’s new-look side.

Defeats to Brentford and Newcastle in the opening two games of the season had put Spurs under early-season scrutiny after a summer spend of almost £400 million in the transfer window.

And it would have been three defeats to open their league campaign for the first time since 1980 had Forest not had a goal controversially disallowed by VAR midway through the second half.

Neco Williams’ effort was chalked off after the ball was ruled to have hit his arm as he bundled over the line to leave Forest furious.

Neco Williams thought he had scored for Nottingham Forest, but the goal was ruled out. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Spurs only had half-chances as their wait for a goal goes on – this is the first time since 1974/75 that they have not scored in their first three games of a season – and De Zerbi has plenty of work to do.

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Forest are also waiting for their first victory after also going through a summer of change under new boss Oliver Glasner, but they thought they had gone ahead in the 66th minute.

McAtee slipped in Gibbs-White and his goal-bound dinked finish was not initially cleared by Sandro Tonali. The Spurs midfielder was about to have another go on the line, but Williams steamed in and bundled the ball into the back of the net.

However, with Tonali about to kick him, the Wales international put his hands up to protect his face, and VAR ruled the final contact came off his arm, and it was chalked off.

Forest felt robbed, but it gave Spurs renewed hope.

Chelsea loanee Mykhailo Mudryk made his first appearance in 646 days following an overturned drugs ban, and they came closest to stealing it in the last 10 minutes as Dominic Solanke headed over.