Aston Villa hold Chelsea to earn historic point at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea 1

Aston Villa 1

KATIE MCCABE’S FIRST Women’s Super League (WSL) appearance for Chelsea ended in disappointment as they were held by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

An 80th-minute own goal from Veerle Buurman cancelled out Lauren James’ early opener as Villa secured their first-ever point against the Blues.

McCabe played the full game for new side Chelsea, having joined from Arsenal this summer, while Ireland teammate Anna Patten came off the Villa bench in the 78th minute to help them to an historic draw. Patten was named team captain on Friday.

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England star James broke the deadlock with a stunning goal in the 12th minute as Chelsea assumed complete control and began their bid to regain the WSLtitle.

But Sonia Bompastor’s side were wasteful, unable to make their dominance count further on the scoreboard with 32 shots, 57 touches in the opposition box, and 64% possession. (Villa had seven, five and 36%, in comparison).

Keira Walsh rattled the crossbar and Aggie Beever-Jones saw a goal disallowed for offside – McCabe the provider for both – before Villa punished the hosts’ wastefulness with 10 minutes remaining.

Amidst a catalogue of defensive errors, Noelle Maritz got a shot off in the box, which was half-blocked by Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton before bouncing off Buurman.

Villa ‘keeper Akane Okuma proved the hero with a superb save to deny James at the death in a memorable WSL debut.

“It’s not Chelsea’s standard,” McCabe told BBC afterwards. “We’re frustrated to drop points at home, but we’re not going to panic, it’s the start of the season.”

Champions Manchester City open their title defence at home to Birmingham City on Sunday, with five more games down for decision after London City Lionesses beat Manchester United 2-1 on Friday night.

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